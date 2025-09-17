RU RU ES ES FR FR
Selangor vs Bangkok United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 18, 2025

Selangor vs Bangkok United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 18, 2025

Luis Torres
Selangor vs Bangkok United prediction
Selangor
18 sep 2025, 06:00
- : -
Bangkok United
On September 18, 2025, Selangor from Malaysia will face off against Bangkok United from Thailand in the opening round of the AFC Champions League 2 group stage. The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at a bet on goals in this exciting clash.

Selangor

Selangor enters the AFC Champions League 2 as one of Malaysia’s top clubs. For the second consecutive season, the team finished as national runners-up, earning the right to represent Malaysian football on the international stage. In last year’s campaign, Selangor took third place in their group with 10 points but narrowly missed out on the playoffs. The new season started with mixed results: after four rounds of the domestic league, Selangor sits fourth with six points, trailing the leaders by a significant margin. However, in their latest match, Selangor put on a dazzling display, thrashing their opponents 9-0 in the Malaysia Cup to storm into the quarterfinals.

Home form is especially worth highlighting: Selangor has not lost a single match at home all calendar year, boasting an unbeaten streak of 11 straight games. Up next is a historic first-ever head-to-head clash with Bangkok United, and Selangor will be determined to showcase their strength in front of their home supporters.

Bangkok United

Bangkok United is among Thailand’s elite, consistently ranked as the nation’s second-strongest club. This year, the team aimed to reach the main stage of the AFC Champions League, but fell short in the final qualifying round, losing 0-3 to China’s Chengdu Rongcheng, and will now compete in Asia’s second-tier tournament. Nevertheless, Bangkok United has made a strong start to the new season: in four league matches, they’ve picked up three wins and one draw, putting them third in the table with only a minimal gap to the top.

In last year’s AFC Champions League 2, Bangkok United topped their group with authority, but bowed out in the round of 16 to Sydney FC in a dramatic tie (4-5 on aggregate). Their away form also stands out: throughout the entire calendar year, they’ve suffered just one defeat on the road—precisely in the recent Champions League qualifying round against Chengdu. All signs point to a thrilling and intense encounter with Selangor.

Probable line-ups

  • Selangor: Al Hafiz, Al Rawabdeh, Cheng, Moraes, Diroamram, Fortes, Haikal, Nazim, Ankra, Claf, Laine.
  • Bangkok United: Khammay, Pomfan, Everton, Maia, Selanon, Kunori, Anan, Yarunongkarn, Adzic, Dangda, Zivkovic.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Selangor are unbeaten in 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Selangor have won 6 of their last 7 home games.
  • 4 of Selangor’s last 5 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams scored in 3 of Selangor’s last 4 matches.
  • Bangkok United have won 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 7 of Bangkok United’s last 8 matches have featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Both teams scored in 3 of Bangkok United’s last 4 matches.
  • This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Selangor vs Bangkok United match prediction

Both teams come into this match in fine form. Selangor are dominant at home, with an impressive unbeaten run stretching back months, while Bangkok United have been excellent on the road, losing just once all calendar year. Everything points to a tightly contested, evenly matched encounter with plenty of attacking football and goals at both ends. My pick for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.6.

