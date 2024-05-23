RU RU
Main Predictions Richards Bay vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Richards Bay vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Richards Bay vs Stellenbosch prediction x.com/StellenboschFC
Richards Bay Richards Bay
Premier League South Africa 25 may 2024, 09:00 Richards Bay - Stellenbosch
-
- : -
South Africa,
Stellenbosch Stellenbosch
Prediction on game Win Stellenbosch
Odds: 2.13

On Saturday, May 25, in the final round of the South African Premier Division, Richards Bay will host Stellenbosch. The match will commence at 15:00 Central European Time. Analysts from Dailysports have prepared a forecast and betting tips for this encounter.

Richards Bay

Richards Bay is on the brink of playing relegation playoffs to retain their place in the South African Premier Division. Currently in 15th place, they trail the 14th spot by three points. To climb higher, Richards Bay must defeat Stellenbosch and hope that Royal AM loses to Moroka Swallows in the parallel fixture.

Recently, Richards Bay has shown decent form, securing 7 points in their last 5 matches. They lost 1-3 to Cape Town City in their most recent game, following a sensational victory over Orlando Pirates and a draw against Polokwane City.

Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch is on the verge of a historic achievement. For the first time in their history, Stellenbosch could finish second in the Premier Division. Their highest position so far has been fourth. To secure second place, Stellenbosch needs to win against Richards Bay. Failing to secure three points would mean keeping an eye on the Orlando Pirates' result against SuperSport United. Currently, Orlando Pirates are just one point behind them.

Stellenbosch approaches the game against Richards Bay with a disappointing streak of three matches without a win. They lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in the last round, following a defeat to Moroka Swallows (0-2) and a draw with AmaZulu (0-0).

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • In the 11th round of this season, Stellenbosch defeated Richards Bay 2-1.
  • These teams also met in the semifinals of the South African Cup this season, with Stellenbosch winning 3-0.
  • In their 5 historical encounters, Richards Bay has only secured 1 victory.

Richards Bay vs Stellenbosch prediction

Stellenbosch is a more formidable team, and their motivation to finish second and qualify for the CAF Champions League is immense. My prediction is a victory for the visitors.

