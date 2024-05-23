RU RU
Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction DAZN
Kaiserslautern Kaiserslautern
DFB-Pokal Germany 25 may 2024, 14:00 Kaiserslautern - Bayer Leverkusen
-
- : -
Germany, Berlin, Olympiastadion
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen
Review H2H Tournament grid
On Saturday, May 25, the winner of the 2023/24 DFB-Pokal (German Cup) will be determined. Bayer Leverkusen will face Kaiserslautern in Berlin, with the match kicking off at 20:00 Central European Time. Analysts from Dailysports have prepared a forecast and betting tips for this match.

Kaiserslautern

No one at the start of the season could have imagined that Kaiserslautern would reach the DFB-Pokal final. This is a tremendous achievement for a team that only narrowly avoided relegation from the 2. Bundesliga at the end of the season.

In the final five rounds of the 2. Bundesliga, Kaiserslautern managed to collect 10 points, which helped them escape the relegation zone. In the final round of the season, the "Red Devils" thrashed Eintracht Braunschweig 5-0 at home.

It's fair to say that Kaiserslautern had a favorable draw in the DFB-Pokal, as the only Bundesliga team they faced on their way to the final was Cologne, whom they beat 3-2 in the Round of 16. Following that, Kaiserslautern defeated Nuremberg (2-0) and Hertha Berlin (3-1) and overcame the surprising Saarbrücken in the semi-final (2-0).

Bayer Leverkusen

All good things must come to an end. Bayer Leverkusen's incredible unbeaten run, which lasted 51 matches, finally ended. In the final match of the Europa League, Xabi Alonso's team suffered a crushing defeat to Atalanta (0-3).

However, in the Bundesliga, Bayer secured their first-ever German championship title by the 29th round and became the first team in history to complete an entire season unbeaten. In the final round, Bayer defeated Augsburg 2-1.

In the DFB-Pokal, Bayer also had a relatively easy path. In the semi-finals, the "Pharmacists" crushed Fortuna Düsseldorf (4-0) and earlier edged out Stuttgart in a challenging match (3-2). Up until the quarter-finals, all of Bayer's opponents were from lower leagues.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • Bayer Leverkusen won the DFB-Pokal for the first and only time in 1993.
  • Kaiserslautern has won the DFB-Pokal twice, in 1990 and 1996.
  • The last time these teams played each other was in 2015 when Bayer won in the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal in overtime 2-0.

Kaiserslautern vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction

Following their defeat to Atalanta, Bayer will be highly motivated and will play with maximum focus. My bet is that only one team will score in this match.

