RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Real Valladolid vs Albacete prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024

Real Valladolid vs Albacete prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Real Valladolid vs Albacete prediction
Real Valladolid Real Valladolid
Segunda Division Spain 12 feb 2024, 14:30 Real Valladolid - Albacete
-
- : -
Spain, Valladolid, Estadio Jose Zorrilla
Albacete Albacete
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Real Valladolid
Odds: 1.93

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On February 12th, in the Segunda Division, Real Valladolid will host Albacete, and you can find the match forecast on our platform.

Real Valladolid

This season, Real Valladolid hasn't demonstrated consistent performance, despite sitting in sixth place in the Segunda Division. This position still offers chances to contend for promotion. In the last round, the team played out a dull goalless draw away against league leaders Leganés, with both teams managing only one shot on target between them. Real Valladolid is currently on a three-match undefeated streak, having garnered 5 points during this period.

Albacete

For Albacete, the season is not unfolding favorably, as the team occupies 20th place, risking relegation from the Segunda Division. The gap from safety, represented by the 18th spot, is only two points, with a game in hand. In other words, victory in the upcoming match could lift them out of the danger zone. The team is currently in poor form, having failed to win in six consecutive matches, accumulating only two points during this period. In the last round, Albacete played to a 1-1 draw at home against Cartagena.

Interesting facts about the match and their head-to-head encounters

  • The first-leg encounter concluded with a 2-0 home victory for Albacete.
  • Real Valladolid boasts a strong home record, with 8 wins in 12 matches, alongside two losses and two draws.
  • Albacete has secured only one victory in 12 matches, suffering 8 defeats and recording three draws.

Real Valladolid vs Albacete Prediction

The hosts are slight favorites in this encounter, as Real Valladolid holds a higher position in the league table and enjoys home advantage. As mentioned, Albacete struggles away from home, making it challenging for them to secure points. While the Segunda Division is unpredictable, we will take a risk and bet on a clean victory for the home team.

Prediction on game Win Real Valladolid
Odds: 1.93

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Jannik Sinner vs Botik Van De Zandshulp prediction ATP 500 Rotterdam 12 feb 2024, 03:00 Jannik Sinner vs Botik Van De Zandshulp prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Jannik Sinner Odds: 1.61 Botik Van De Zandshulp Recommended Мелбет
Emma Raducanu vs Angelina Kalinina prediction Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2024 12 feb 2024, 04:00 Emma Raducanu vs Angelina Kalinina prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Emma Raducanu Odds: 1.62 Angelina Kalinina Bet now Мелбет
Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia prediction Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2024 12 feb 2024, 07:30 Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Naomi Osaka Odds: 2.18 Caroline Garcia Bet now Мелбет
Trabzonspor vs Hatayspor prediction Super Lig Turkey 12 feb 2024, 09:00 Trabzonspor vs Hatayspor prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Trabzonspor Odds: 2.02 Hatayspor Recommended 1хБет
Samsunspor vs Antalyaspor prediction Super Lig Turkey 12 feb 2024, 12:00 Samsunspor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Samsunspor Odds: 1.75 Antalyaspor Bet now Мелбет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:21 Humiliation in the London derby. All goals and highlights West Ham vs Arsenal - 0:6 Football news Today, 17:19 The Ivory Coast won the AFCON, Bayern will not sack Tuchel. Daily Digest for February 11 Football news Today, 17:05 The defense is cracking at the seams. Barcelona failed to overcome Granada in a six-goal match Football news Today, 17:00 The Ivory Coast national team defeated Nigeria and won the home AFCON Football news Today, 16:45 Serie A. Milan coped with Napoli and continued the pursuit of Juventus Basketball news Today, 16:11 Draymond and Nurkic got into another altercation during the match Football news Today, 15:59 The Ivory Coast conceded their first goal in the AFCON finals Football news Today, 15:38 Another contender has emerged for Chelsea's star midfielder Football news Today, 15:11 The president of a renowned club disclosed that he engaged in negotiations with Neymar Football news Today, 15:03 Liverpool has set a new attendance record at their home stadium in the Premier League
Sport Predictions
Tennis 12 feb 2024 Jannik Sinner vs Botik Van De Zandshulp prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Tennis 12 feb 2024 Emma Raducanu vs Angelina Kalinina prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Tennis 12 feb 2024 Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football 12 feb 2024 Trabzonspor vs Hatayspor prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football 12 feb 2024 Samsunspor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football 12 feb 2024 Kayserispor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football 12 feb 2024 Real Valladolid vs Albacete prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football 12 feb 2024 Saint-Étienne vs Troyes prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football 12 feb 2024 Juventus vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024 Football 12 feb 2024 Almeria vs Athletic prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024