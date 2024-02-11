Real Valladolid vs Albacete prediction and betting tips on February 12, 2024

Prediction on game Win Real Valladolid Odds: 1.93 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On February 12th, in the Segunda Division, Real Valladolid will host Albacete, and you can find the match forecast on our platform.

Real Valladolid

This season, Real Valladolid hasn't demonstrated consistent performance, despite sitting in sixth place in the Segunda Division. This position still offers chances to contend for promotion. In the last round, the team played out a dull goalless draw away against league leaders Leganés, with both teams managing only one shot on target between them. Real Valladolid is currently on a three-match undefeated streak, having garnered 5 points during this period.

Albacete

For Albacete, the season is not unfolding favorably, as the team occupies 20th place, risking relegation from the Segunda Division. The gap from safety, represented by the 18th spot, is only two points, with a game in hand. In other words, victory in the upcoming match could lift them out of the danger zone. The team is currently in poor form, having failed to win in six consecutive matches, accumulating only two points during this period. In the last round, Albacete played to a 1-1 draw at home against Cartagena.

Interesting facts about the match and their head-to-head encounters

The first-leg encounter concluded with a 2-0 home victory for Albacete.

Real Valladolid boasts a strong home record, with 8 wins in 12 matches, alongside two losses and two draws.

Albacete has secured only one victory in 12 matches, suffering 8 defeats and recording three draws.

Real Valladolid vs Albacete Prediction

The hosts are slight favorites in this encounter, as Real Valladolid holds a higher position in the league table and enjoys home advantage. As mentioned, Albacete struggles away from home, making it challenging for them to secure points. While the Segunda Division is unpredictable, we will take a risk and bet on a clean victory for the home team.