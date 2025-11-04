Prediction on game W1(+1) Odds: 1.62 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

As part of the second round of the UEFA Europa League main stage, Rangers and Roma will clash in a high-stakes encounter. The match will take place in Glasgow on Thursday, November 6. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the winner of this showdown.

Match preview

Under Russell Martin, Rangers had a disastrous start to the season. A humiliating Champions League exit at the hands of Club Brugge, combined with domestic failures, cost the former Southampton coach his job, as fans pushed relentlessly for his departure.

His replacement, 36-year-old Danny Rell, has managed to steady the ship a bit in the Premiership, but suffered an early League Cup exit after losing a crucial derby to Celtic.

Even with the new manager at the helm, Rangers lost a third consecutive Europa League match. In Norway, the "Gers" had no answers for Brann and now sit at the very bottom of the group table. With five matches left, the Scottish giants are determined to turn the tide and fight for a playoff spot.

Despite boasting a decent attacking lineup, the club’s top scorer remains 34-year-old defender and captain James Tavernier—a clear sign of the poor form of strikers Shermiti, Miovski, and Danilo.

Roma have entered a new era in the 2025/26 season under new head coach Gian Piero Gasperini. Appointed only in the summer of 2025, Gasperini has already led the team to confident performances in Serie A.

A recent defeat to Milan prevented the Giallorossi from claiming top spot, but they remain among the leaders, trailing Napoli by just a single point. Much of this success is down to Gasperini’s tactical tweaks—he’s placed an emphasis on attacking football and a dynamic style, though the team’s finishing leaves something to be desired.

This is largely due to the lack of a clinical striker for the experienced manager. In his previous teams, goals came easily and they dictated the tempo, but at Roma, the football has been pragmatic, with the side averaging just one goal per game. Still, the coach’s defensive work is evident: the "Wolves" concede less than anyone else and haven’t allowed more than a single goal in a Serie A match this campaign.

However, things haven’t been as smooth on the continental stage. After beating Nice, Roma suffered surprise home defeats to Lille and Viktoria Plzen. Against a struggling Rangers, only a win will do—otherwise, Roma’s hopes of making the top eight could fade fast.

Match facts

Rangers are unbeaten in regulation time in their last three matches.

At home, the "Gers" have just one win from their last three fixtures.

Roma have lost three of their last five matches.

On the road, the "Wolves" have won five out of six games this season.

Rangers average 1.4 goals per game at home, while Roma average 1.3 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

Rangers : Butland, Cornelius, Souttar, Jiga, Megoma, Tavernier, Raskin, Diomande, Danilo, Gassama, Сhermiti.

: Butland, Cornelius, Souttar, Jiga, Megoma, Tavernier, Raskin, Diomande, Danilo, Gassama, Сhermiti. Roma: Svilar, Hermoso, N'Dicka, Mancini, Celik, Tsimikas, Kone, Cristante, Pellegrini, Sоule, Dovbyk.

H2H

The teams have never met before.

Prediction

Roma are searching for stability in the final third, while Rangers are desperate to break out of their current crisis. These factors will shape a dynamic and hard-fought battle, with a playoff berth on the line. The visitors may be favorites, but for the Scots, defeat could mean the end of their top-24 ambitions. My tip: back the hosts with a +1 goal handicap.