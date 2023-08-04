Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.61 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On August 8, Philips Stadion (Eindhoven) will host the first leg of the 1/2 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which PSV will compete with Sturm. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

PSV



The club has won 24 Eredivisie titles in its history. Moreover, 3 sets of golden medals were relatively recently, in 2015-2018, issued during 4 years. Still, then five years had passed, and it was not possible to return to the top of the Dutch football again. Van Nistelrooy also did not cope in the previous season either. Although Ruud, despite zero coaching experience, was able to start by winning the Super Cup (moreover, that happened in the battle against Ajax with a 5-3 score in Amsterdam), he did not make it to the main round of the Champions League, and gave the 1st place, this time, to Feyenoord – as a result, the young specialist resigned ahead of schedule, and “the Peasants” took the cup without him. And a new, more experienced coach, Peter Bosz, who had made his name with “the Ajaxids”, but then worked unsuccessfully in Germany, with Borussia and Bayer, and especially in French Lyon, came in the summer.

Sturm



The team took all the major trophies in their native Austria. Still, now Red Bull is firmly dominated there. It remains for other participants only to fight for the 2nd position, and it is “the Blacks” who have finished behind the back of the favourite from Salzburg twice in a row. The higher mentioned result allowed them to go to the Champions League qualification a year ago. Still, having won the home battle against Dynamo Kyiv after the same defeat in a nominally away match, then, Christian Ilzer’s wards made a lot of mistakes in extra time, which resulted in a final failure with a 1-2 score. There was no luck in the Europa League, where Storm set a unique anti-record – 2 wins and 2 draws brought only the last place in the quartet. The fact is that all four rivals, including Lazio, Feyenoord and Midtjylland, had the same 8 points as the Austrian club. Finally, the destiny of everyone was decided on additional indicators – and they were the worst for the representative of Graz.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



This will be the first confrontation in the history of these clubs.

Predictions



Bookmakers are waiting for a relatively easy victory for PSV. Still, this is the beginning of the season and the first match – thus, we are waiting for “total: under 3.5” (odd: 1.61).

