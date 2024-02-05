PSG vs Brest prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 2.11 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the Round of 16 of the French Cup, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face Brest at Parc des Princes. The match prognosis for these teams has been meticulously crafted by the analysts at Dailysports.

Paris Saint-Germain

Since their defeat to Milan (1-2) in the Champions League on November 7th, PSG has remained unbeaten in 14 consecutive matches. Under the guidance of manager Luis Enrique, the capital club confidently leads Ligue 1 with 47 points. In the previous round of the French Cup, PSG defeated the third-tier team Orléans with a convincing score of 4-1.

Brest

Brest has emerged as the main sensation of the season in France. The modest team led by manager Éric Roy continues to hold the third position in Ligue 1, surpassing Lille and Monaco by one point. Brest's undefeated streak in all competitions now extends to 11 matches. Over the weekend, Brest played to a goalless draw at home against Nice, the second-tier team in Ligue 1. In the Round of 16 of the French Cup, Brest secured a last-minute victory against the representative from the fourth division, Trélissac.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In this season, Brest secured a draw against PSG in Paris with a 2-2 scoreline in the 19th round of Ligue 1.

Brest's last victory over PSG dates back to 1985.

Match prediction for PSG vs Brest

It is highly likely that Brest will prioritize Ligue 1, and the team might find the French Cup a demanding challenge. The prediction is that only one team will be scoring in this match – PSG.