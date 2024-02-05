RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions PSG vs Brest prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

PSG vs Brest prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Paris Saint-Germain vs Brest prediction
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
Coupe de France 07 feb 2024, 15:10 Paris Saint-Germain - Brest
-
- : -
France,
Brest Brest
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 2.11

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the Round of 16 of the French Cup, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face Brest at Parc des Princes. The match prognosis for these teams has been meticulously crafted by the analysts at Dailysports.

Paris Saint-Germain

Since their defeat to Milan (1-2) in the Champions League on November 7th, PSG has remained unbeaten in 14 consecutive matches. Under the guidance of manager Luis Enrique, the capital club confidently leads Ligue 1 with 47 points. In the previous round of the French Cup, PSG defeated the third-tier team Orléans with a convincing score of 4-1.

Brest

Brest has emerged as the main sensation of the season in France. The modest team led by manager Éric Roy continues to hold the third position in Ligue 1, surpassing Lille and Monaco by one point. Brest's undefeated streak in all competitions now extends to 11 matches. Over the weekend, Brest played to a goalless draw at home against Nice, the second-tier team in Ligue 1. In the Round of 16 of the French Cup, Brest secured a last-minute victory against the representative from the fourth division, Trélissac.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In this season, Brest secured a draw against PSG in Paris with a 2-2 scoreline in the 19th round of Ligue 1.
  • Brest's last victory over PSG dates back to 1985.

Match prediction for PSG vs Brest

It is highly likely that Brest will prioritize Ligue 1, and the team might find the French Cup a demanding challenge. The prediction is that only one team will be scoring in this match – PSG.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 2.11

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction 2024 Abu Dhabi Open 07 feb 2024, 08:00 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Sorana Cirstea Odds: 1.75 Maria Sakkari Recommended 1xBet
Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction 2024 Abu Dhabi Open 07 feb 2024, 09:30 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Emma Raducanu Odds: 1.73 Ons Jabeur Bet now 1xBet
Iran vs Qatar prediction Asian Cup 07 feb 2024, 10:00 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Iran Odds: 1.6 Qatar Bet now MelBet
Santa Clara vs FC Porto prediction Taca de Portugal 07 feb 2024, 11:00 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Santa Clara Odds: 1.64 FC Porto Recommended 1xBet
Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction EuroCup 07 feb 2024, 12:00 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Besiktas Odds: 1.58 Hapoel Tel Aviv Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Football news Today, 17:11 Iran vs. Qatar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 16:50 Exorbitant money for Salah, Klopp is ready to alter his plans. Daily Digest for February 6 Football news Today, 16:09 Klopp is willing to coach only this team next season Basketball news Today, 15:47 Philadelphia star undergoes meniscus surgery. There is hope for a return to the playoffs Boxing News Today, 15:40 "I will take his soul." Ngannou turned defiantly to Joshua Football news Today, 15:39 Star Portuguese coach is not averse to returning to Chelsea Football news Today, 15:11 Egypt has appointed a former legendary player as the head coach of the national team Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Biathlon News Today, 14:18 The biathlon World Championships 2024 stadium has been closed due to damage
Sport Predictions
Tennis 07 feb 2024 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Tennis 07 feb 2024 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Basketball 07 feb 2024 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Nigeria vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Lyon vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Mainz vs Union prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Al-Tai – Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024