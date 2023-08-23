RU RU NG NG
Prediction for Millwall vs Stoke City 26 August 2023
Millwall Millwall
Championship England 26 aug 2023, 10:00 Millwall - Stoke
-
- : -
England, London, The Den
Stoke Stoke
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
On August 26, in the match of the 4th round of the English Championship, Millwall and Stoke City will play. The meeting will take place at the stadium "Den".

Millwall

In the new season, the team does not please the fans with the results, having obtained only one victory in three starting matches of the Championship. Winning for Millwall was the first round, in which the team played on the road against Middlesbrough and got a minimal victory with a score of 1:0.

In the second round, Millwall met at home with Bristol City and lost with the same score. In the last round of the Championship, the team opposed Norwich City and lost away with a score of 1:3.

In general, Millwall demonstrates the most closed football, scoring only two goals in three starting rounds. At the same time, the team has problems in defense, as they conceded four goals in three games.

After three rounds Millwall is located on the 16th line of the standings.

Stoke City

Stoke City are doing better in the new season, but so far the team is not in the promotion zone. In three matches, the "potters" won twice and lost once.

In the first round, Stoke City defeated Rotherham 4-1 at home, after which they lost on the road to the current leader of the standings Ipswich with a score of 0:2. In the last round, the team celebrated a minimal home victory over Watford.

After three rounds, Stoke City have six points and they are in eighth place in the standings.

Match prediction

Stoke City is not considered the favorite of this confrontation, however, betting on the hosts to win is quite risky. We propose to bet on the victory of guests with a handicap (0).

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
