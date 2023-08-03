Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.89 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On August 5, the new Championship season starts and Middlesbrough and Millwall will meet in the first round.

"Middlesbrough"

Last season, this team had every chance to break into the elite of English football, finishing fourth in the standings and securing a place in the playoffs.

By the way, in the knockout games against Coventry, Middlesbrough failed to seize the opportunity, suffering a home defeat (0:1) and drawing away (0:0).

Last season, Boro had 22 wins, 9 draws and 15 losses.

"Millwall"

This team also had chances to compete for promotion to the Premier League, but finished in eighth place without making it to the playoffs.

During the past season, Millwall won 19 wins, there were also 11 draws and 16 losses.

Statistics and history of confrontation

Bookmakers believe that it is the hosts who are closer to victory in this meeting. A odd of 1.97 is set for the victory of “Middlesbrough”, while you can bet on the victory of the guests with a quote of 4.10

In head-to-head competition, Middlesbrough have won 2 of their last 3 home games against Millwall. At the same time, the guests have not been able to win in any of the last seven matches against Middlesbrough.

Match prediction

Teams are just entering the new season and are probably not in the best condition. In this regard, we can assume that the duel between teams of approximately equal strength will not be too rich in goals. We suggest you bet on the outcome - the total of the match is less than 2.5.