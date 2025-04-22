Polyssya vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 23, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2 1win Bonuses 4.85 Bet now

On April 23, Polyssya and Shakhtar Donetsk will clash in the semifinals of the Ukrainian Cup. Here is my detailed prediction for this event.

Polyssya

This season, Polyssya has been showcasing a solid level of play, but the team won't be contending for the top three in the UPL. The team currently sits fourth in the standings, trailing the top three by 11 points, and their main focus now is to defend their position. In their last match, the club failed to defeat one of the league's underdogs, Liviy Bereh, drawing 1-1 away.

This result extended their unbeaten run in the league to four matches (2 wins and 2 draws). It is worth remembering that in the Ukrainian Cup quarterfinals, Polyssya defeated Veres away with a 1-0 win, scoring the only goal in overtime.

Shakhtar Donetsk

The Miners are enduring an unusually weak season, with the Ukrainian Cup being the only trophy they can still hope to win. In the Champions League, the team played in the league stage but failed to advance to the playoffs.

The major disappointment has been in the league, as Shakhtar sits third, 10 points behind leaders Dynamo, and even reaching second-place Oleksandriya won't be easy, as they are 4 points ahead. In the last round, the Miners virtually said goodbye to their championship dreams, surprisingly losing 2-4 to modest Kolos. In that match, the opponents executed lightning-fast counterattacks, while Shakhtar's players often looked uncertain, lacking a clear game plan.

Probable lineups

Polyssya : Kudryk, Maisuradze, Chobotenko, Matic, Mykhailychenko, Babenko, Andriievskyi, Hutsulyak, Krushynskyi, Nazarenko, Batista Ochoa.

: Kudryk, Maisuradze, Chobotenko, Matic, Mykhailychenko, Babenko, Andriievskyi, Hutsulyak, Krushynskyi, Nazarenko, Batista Ochoa. Shakhtar Donetsk: Fesyun, Tobias, Bondar, Marlon Gomes, Matviyenko, Enrique, Sudakov, Bondarenko, Kevin, Eghinaldo, Pedrinho.

Match facts

Polyssya has suffered only one defeat in 12 UPL matches this season.

The Miners have secured 6 away victories in the league, drawn three times, and suffered two defeats.

The odds for this match are as follows: P1 – 1.71, X – 3.75, P2 – 5.2.

H2H

Head-to-head encounters have been catastrophic for Shakhtar, with three losses and one draw. This season, Polyssya won both league matches with identical 1-0 scores.

Prediction

Although the visitors are considered favorites, statistics indicate a challenging and unpredictable match awaits them. With a spot in the final at stake, the players will step onto the field highly motivated. The game is likely to be end-to-end, with the local crowd fervently supporting their team. I believe a bet on both teams to score is a viable option.