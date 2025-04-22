RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Polyssya vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 23, 2025

Polyssya vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 23, 2025

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports's expert
Polissya Zhytomyr vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction Photo: https://www.ua-football.com/ Author unknown
Polissya Zhytomyr Polissya Zhytomyr
Ukrainian Cup Today, 11:00 Polissya Zhytomyr - Shakhtar Donetsk
Finished
0 : 1
Ukraine,
Shakhtar Donetsk Shakhtar Donetsk
114’
Alisson Santana
Review Match details H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2
1win Bonuses
1Win 4.85
Bet now

On April 23, Polyssya and Shakhtar Donetsk will clash in the semifinals of the Ukrainian Cup. Here is my detailed prediction for this event.

Polyssya

This season, Polyssya has been showcasing a solid level of play, but the team won't be contending for the top three in the UPL. The team currently sits fourth in the standings, trailing the top three by 11 points, and their main focus now is to defend their position. In their last match, the club failed to defeat one of the league's underdogs, Liviy Bereh, drawing 1-1 away.

This result extended their unbeaten run in the league to four matches (2 wins and 2 draws). It is worth remembering that in the Ukrainian Cup quarterfinals, Polyssya defeated Veres away with a 1-0 win, scoring the only goal in overtime.

Shakhtar Donetsk

The Miners are enduring an unusually weak season, with the Ukrainian Cup being the only trophy they can still hope to win. In the Champions League, the team played in the league stage but failed to advance to the playoffs.

The major disappointment has been in the league, as Shakhtar sits third, 10 points behind leaders Dynamo, and even reaching second-place Oleksandriya won't be easy, as they are 4 points ahead. In the last round, the Miners virtually said goodbye to their championship dreams, surprisingly losing 2-4 to modest Kolos. In that match, the opponents executed lightning-fast counterattacks, while Shakhtar's players often looked uncertain, lacking a clear game plan.

Probable lineups

  • Polyssya: Kudryk, Maisuradze, Chobotenko, Matic, Mykhailychenko, Babenko, Andriievskyi, Hutsulyak, Krushynskyi, Nazarenko, Batista Ochoa.
  • Shakhtar Donetsk: Fesyun, Tobias, Bondar, Marlon Gomes, Matviyenko, Enrique, Sudakov, Bondarenko, Kevin, Eghinaldo, Pedrinho.

Match facts

  • Polyssya has suffered only one defeat in 12 UPL matches this season.
  • The Miners have secured 6 away victories in the league, drawn three times, and suffered two defeats.
  • The odds for this match are as follows: P1 – 1.71, X – 3.75, P2 – 5.2.

H2H

Head-to-head encounters have been catastrophic for Shakhtar, with three losses and one draw. This season, Polyssya won both league matches with identical 1-0 scores.

Prediction

Although the visitors are considered favorites, statistics indicate a challenging and unpredictable match awaits them. With a spot in the final at stake, the players will step onto the field highly motivated. The game is likely to be end-to-end, with the local crowd fervently supporting their team. I believe a bet on both teams to score is a viable option.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2
1win Bonuses
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction LaLiga Spain 24 apr 2025, 13:00 Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction: Will both teams score more than 2 goals? Osasuna Odds: 2.31 Sevilla Recommended 1xBet
Fenerbahçe vs Paris Basketball prediction Euroleague 24 apr 2025, 13:45 Fenerbahçe vs Paris Basketball: Prediction and bet for the match on April 24, 2025 Fenerbahçe Odds: 1.74 Paris Basketball Bet now 1xBet
Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction EuroLeague 24 apr 2025, 14:30 Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction and H2H — April 24, 2025 Panathinaikos Odds: 1.52 Anadolu Efes Bet now 1xBet
Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction Pro League Belgium 24 apr 2025, 14:30 Club Brugge vs. Union prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 24, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.72 Union Saint-Gilloise Recommended 1xBet
Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano prediction LaLiga Spain 24 apr 2025, 15:30 Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: can Atletico close in on second place? Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.52 Rayo Vallecano Bet now 1Win
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Deportivo Tachira prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Central Cordoba vs Deportivo Tachira prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — April 25, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.55 Deportivo Tachira Bet now 1Win
Bolivar vs Palmeiras prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Bolívar vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Bolivar Odds: 1.94 Palmeiras Recommended BetWinner
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction NBA 24 apr 2025, 19:00 Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction and bet for the match on April 25, 2025 Detroit Pistons Odds: 1.86 New York Knicks Bet now Melbet
Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 20:00 Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.85 Atletico Nacional Bet now 22Bet
Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 20:30 Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Cerro Porteno Odds: 1.75 Sporting Cristal Recommended Melbet
Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction NBA 24 apr 2025, 22:00 Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction and bet for April 25, 2025 Los Angeles Clippers Odds: 1.65 Denver Nuggets Bet now 1xBet
Macarthur FC vs Melbourne Victory prediction A-League Men Australia 25 apr 2025, 05:35 Macarthur vs Melbourne Victory: can Macarthur clinch a playoff spot? Macarthur FC Odds: 1.68 Melbourne Victory Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Bucaramanga 0 - 1 Fortaleza Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
0
Fortaleza
1
48’
Leganes - : - Girona 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Leganes
-
Girona
-
13:00
Osasuna - : - Sevilla 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Osasuna
-
Sevilla
-
13:00
Bologna - : - Empoli 24 apr 2025, 15:00 Coppa Italia
Bologna
-
Empoli
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Real Valladolid 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Real Betis
-
Real Valladolid
-
15:30
Atletico Madrid - : - Rayo Vallecano 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Atletico Madrid
-
Rayo Vallecano
-
15:30
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Deportivo Tachira 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Deportivo Tachira
-
18:00
Bolivar - : - Palmeiras 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bolivar
-
Palmeiras
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Atletico Nacional 24 apr 2025, 20:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Atletico Nacional
-
20:00
Cerro Porteno - : - Sporting Cristal 24 apr 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Sporting Cristal
-
20:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:35 Real Salt Lake Sign William Agada From Sporting Kansas City Football news Today, 22:20 Tigres Confirms Gignac Renewal, Nahuel Guzmán Also in Talks to Stay Football news Today, 21:30 Austin FC Land Robert Taylor in Trade With Inter Miami Football news Today, 21:20 Dorival Júnior Emerges as Top Target for Corinthians Amid Urgent Coaching Search Football news Today, 20:20 From Striker to Referee: Nicolás Ramírez to Officiate Another Superclásico Football news Today, 19:45 Unión Set to Hold Elections and Annual Assembly in May Football news Today, 19:20 Boca Sweating Over Cavani and Zenón Ahead of Superclásico Football news Today, 18:49 Marcel Koller Faces Crucial Test in Club World Cup to Secure Al Ahly Future Football news Today, 18:40 Trial Over Maradona's Death Exposes Major Flaws in Home Care Football news Today, 18:32 Orlando Pirates Eye Historic Final Appearance Against Pyramids FC
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores