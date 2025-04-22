Alaves - Real Sociedad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 23, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.54 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

On April 23, 2025, the 33rd round of the Spanish La Liga will feature a clash between Alaves and Real Sociedad at the Mendizorrotza Stadium. I suggest betting on goals in this encounter.

Alaves

Alaves is in 18th place in the standings with six rounds remaining — a relegation zone position. However, their rivals in the battle for survival are not showing consistent form either. The gap from the safe 17th position held by Las Palmas is just one point. Thus, a crucial stretch of the season begins, where the cost of every misstep increases exponentially.

In the last six rounds, Alaves has not been consistent but continues to accumulate points. In this span, the team has secured two victories and two draws.

The home form is a major concern. In their last five home matches, Alaves has managed only one victory, suffering defeats in the other four encounters. During this period, the team has scored just one goal.

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad sits in 9th place in the standings, trailing Celta by just one point and Mallorca by two. The fight for European competitions is in full swing, but the 10-point gap to Villarreal and the Champions League zone seems almost insurmountable with six rounds to go.

As the season reaches its final stretch, the team has somewhat faltered. Exits from the Europa League and the Copa del Rey have taken a toll on their morale, and the high demands of the season have shown physically — playing on three fronts proved challenging.

The remaining schedule for the Basques is tough. Against this backdrop, the away trip to Alaves looks perhaps the most accessible in terms of gaining points. However, in the closing part of the championship, matches against teams fighting for survival often prove much tougher than they might appear at first glance.

Possible lineups

Alaves: Sivera, Tenaglia, Garces, Diarra, Sanchez, Joan Jordan, Blanco, Vicente, Guridi, Martin, Garcia

Sivera, Tenaglia, Garces, Diarra, Sanchez, Joan Jordan, Blanco, Vicente, Guridi, Martin, Garcia Real Sociedad: Remiro, Aramburu, Martin, Elustondo, Munoz, Zubimendi, Kubo, Marin, Sucic, Gomez, Oyarzabal

Match facts and H2H

Only in one of the last 8 matches of Alaves did the "Total over 2.5" bet win.

Alaves is one of the worst teams in terms of home points, with only Valladolid performing worse.

In the last 7 matches involving Real, the "Total over 2.5" bet failed only once.

In the first leg, Alaves surprisingly defeated Real Sociedad away with a score of 2:1.

Prediction

This is a crucial match for both teams: Alaves is fighting for survival, while Sociedad is competing for European spots. In such a game, the likelihood of mistakes and open play is high. The optimal bet is on total over 1.5.