On Thursday, September 18, Korean side Pohang Steelers will travel to face Thailand’s Pathum United in their opening match of the AFC Champions League 2. Read on for a detailed look at both teams and our match prediction.

Match preview

Pathum United kicked off their 2025/26 campaign with a hard-fought away draw against Prachuap. Supachai Komsil's squad dominated possession, controlling the ball for 66% of the game and outshooting their opponents. However, shaky defensive play and a lack of clinical finishing cost them dearly, resulting in dropped points right from the first round.

They bounced back with a win over Lamphun Warrior (2-1), suffered a narrow away defeat to Bangkok United (1-2), and then secured a tight victory against Uthai Thani (1-0). The team showcased tactical flexibility, shifting seamlessly from defensive setups and counterattacks to commanding possession and dominating the field. The result: fourth place after four rounds, with seven points from a possible twelve.

Unlike Thailand, the South Korean league is nearing its conclusion: Pohang has already played 29 out of 33 rounds. After the final match day, Pohang is highly likely to remain in the championship group, currently sitting fourth with 45 points—five clear of seventh place.

In their last six matches, Pohang have claimed four wins, suffered one defeat, and drawn once, amassing 13 points from a possible 18. During this stretch, they conceded only three goals—an impressive defensive record—while scoring seven.

Probable lineups

Pathum United: Anuin, Oseh, Yamnongwat, Doi, Panya, Thiatrakul, Kaman, Notsuda, N'Diaye, Pissano, Drincic



Pohang Steelers: Hwang, Shin, Jeon, Park, Kang, Ki, Oberdan, Eo, Hong, Lee, Teixeira

Match facts and head-to-head

This will be the first ever meeting between the two clubs

Both teams have scored in six of Pathum’s last seven matches

Pohang have conceded just three goals in their last three outings

Prediction

This marks the first encounter between these teams on the continental stage, each representing their countries in a high-stakes clash. Expect an open, attacking game with plenty of goals, as both sides know how to find the net. My prediction: over 2.5 goals at 1.7 odds.