Panathinaikos vs Aris prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Panathinaikos vs Aris prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Greek Cup 25 may 2024, 13:30 Panathinaikos - Aris Thessaloniki FC
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
As part of the Greek Cup final match, Panathinaikos and Aris will face off in Volos on Saturday, May 25. The game is scheduled to start at 19:30 Central European Time. Experts from Dailysports have provided a prediction for this match.

Panathinaikos

Panathinaikos had a disappointing end to the season in the Greek Super League. The team was fighting for second place but ultimately finished fourth, falling behind their main rival, Olympiacos, due to earning only one point in the last four rounds.

Interestingly, in the Greek Cup, Panathinaikos defeated Olympiacos in a penalty shootout in the round of 16, and in the semifinals, they knocked out the eventual league champions, PAOK, also in a penalty shootout.

Aris

Aris likely reached their peak performance this season. The team did not compete for medals as they are significantly outmatched in player quality by PAOK, AEK, Olympiacos, and Panathinaikos. However, Aris comfortably secured fifth place, with a 20-point lead over the sixth position.

The team from Thessaloniki has the opportunity to win the Greek Cup for the first time in 54 years. Since their triumph in 1970, Aris has reached the final four times but failed on each occasion.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Panathinaikos has not won in their last four matches.
  • Aris has lost five out of their last eight matches, all against top-four Greek teams.
  • This season, both teams have won two matches each in their head-to-head encounters.

Panathinaikos vs Aris Prediction

Despite their poor recent results, the team from Athens appears to be the clear favorite. I believe Panathinaikos will secure their second Greek Cup in three years, and I would bet on their victory.

