Panama U-20 vs South Korea U-20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 3 October 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Panama U20 vs South Korea U20 prediction Photo: x.com/yashinquesadacr/ Author unknownn
Panama U20 Panama U20
World Cup U-20 (Round 3) Yesterday, 16:00
Finished
1 : 2
International,
South Korea U20 South Korea U20
Kevin Walder
52’
24’
Hyun-Min Kim
58’
Min-Ha Shin
Match details
Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.5
In the third round of the FIFA U-20 World Cup group stage, Panama and South Korea will go head-to-head. The clash is set for Valparaiso on Friday, October 3, with kick-off scheduled for 22:00 Central European Time. I’m backing this match to deliver goals.

Match preview

Panama regularly breaks through to the final stages of the World Cup, standing as one of Central America’s strongest sides. After two failed qualifying campaigns, the team has made it to Chile and is now fighting for a playoff spot.

Panama’s U-20s have shown modest results in the group stage and have struggled in attack. They often create dangerous chances and can surprise opponents with rapid counterattacks, but defensive lapses on set pieces and when facing sustained pressure remain an issue.

Panama’s biggest threats come from their pacey wingers and set pieces, areas where they hold an edge. If they capitalize on opportunities in the opponent’s half, they’re fully capable of netting multiple goals.

This was evident in their opening match against Paraguay, though they failed to make the most of their chances. The South Americans snatched victory in the 90+4th minute. In their previous outing, Panama managed to hold Ukraine to a draw despite being under heavy pressure from the European side.

South Korea U-20 approach the third round with ambition, having already showcased a high level of play in their opening fixtures. The team presses aggressively, combines well in midfield, and creates chances thanks to their dynamic midfielders.

Quick attacks down the flanks allow the Koreans to regularly threaten opposing goals. Their defensive line is generally solid, but can be caught out by swift counterattacks. The young squad displays discipline and impressive fitness, making them dangerous late in matches as opponents tire.

That was the case against Ukraine, but conceding twice early on made it impossible to get a result. The Asian side pushed for a comeback, but lacked sharpness in the final third.

In the second round, South Korea faced Paraguay. It was a less entertaining affair, with neither side able to break the deadlock. Still, a win in this final group stage match will almost certainly book a playoff spot.

Match facts

  • Panama are winless in their last seven matches.
  • South Korea are on a similar run, failing to win in nine consecutive matches.
  • Panama average 0.7 goals per game, while Korea average 0.5 goals per game.

Probable lineups

  • Panama U-20: Burgess, Herber, Arroyo, Diaz, Hull, Krug, Jones, Walters, Castro, Herber, Herrera.
  • South Korea U-20: Hong, Lee, Ham, Shin, Lim, Jeong, Choi, Baek, Choi, Kim, Kim.

H2H

These teams have never met before.

Prediction

We can expect both sides to prioritize attack and play open football, but defensive vulnerabilities remain. With a playoff place almost certainly on the line, this should be an entertaining contest. My tip: total goals over 2.

