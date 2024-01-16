RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction
Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic
Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 04:30 Novak Djokovic - Alexei Popyrin
Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Alexei Popyrin Alexei Popyrin
On January 17th, a compelling encounter is set to unfold at the Australian Open between Novak Djokovic and Alexei Popyrin. The match forecast has been meticulously crafted by our site's analysts.

Novak Djokovic

Enumerating Djokovic's records could take a considerable amount of time; he is already a living legend and, when solely considering the numbers, stands as the best in history. The Serb feels the strength within him to play at the top level, thus maintaining his status as the world's number one player. In the first round, "Nole" examined the young Croatian, Przmic, in a match that extended for a whopping 4 hours. Djokovic emerged victorious in four sets – 6:2, 6:7, 6:3, 6:4. At 36 years old, the athlete has limited time remaining at this pinnacle.

Alexei Popyrin

Once holding significant promise as part of a family of Russian immigrants, the Australian Popyrin was, at one point, the second-ranked junior player globally. Now, at 24 years old, he has yet to achieve notable successes and has not progressed beyond the third round in tournaments. According to Popyrin himself, the Australian Open is his favorite tournament. In the first round, he defeated fellow Australian Marc Polmans – 6:3, 7:6, 6:2. Popyrin currently holds the 43rd spot in the global rankings.

Head-to-head history

The players have met only once, back in 2019 at the Tokyo tournament, where Djokovic secured a resounding victory with a score of 6:4, 6:2.

Match Prediction for Novak Djokovic – Alexei Popyrin

It's not challenging to infer that "Nole" is the favorite in this pairing. The Serbian will aim to conclude matters swiftly to conserve energy, as he seeks to claim another title. Popyrin is capable of offering worthy resistance, but he won't be able to contend for victory against Djokovic. We place our bet on Djokovic's success with a handicap of -8 games.

