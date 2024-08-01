Munich 1860 vs Saarbrücken Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.78 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Among the soccer events of Friday, it makes sense to pay attention to the confrontation Munich 1860 - Saarbrücken, the meeting will take place in the first round of the third strongest German division. Prediction for the match of these rivals prepared by Dailysports experts.

Munich 1860

Last season Munich 1860 also spent in the third division, where it played frankly weak, only 15th place, the gap from the danger zone amounted to 6 points. In the current championship from the club definitely expect more from the club, perhaps even fight for promotion.

The team looked good in the summer, giving a series of six matches without defeat, 3 wins and three draws, but the end of the training camp was unsuccessful, first lost to Karlsruhe 0:2, and then with the same score lost to Kaiserslautern. The club starts the season at home, it is an advantage, although the opponent is serious.

Saarbrücken

Last season Saarbrücken made many people talk about themselves, not only in Germany, but also in Europe. The club from the third division managed to perform powerfully in the national cup, knocked out of the fight such representatives of the elite as: Bayern, Eintracht and Borussia Mönchengladbach, the fairy tale ended in the semifinals, defeated by Kaiserslautern.

The club finished third in the championship, only three points behind the top 3, if it wasn't for the cup craze there might have been a better chance of promotion. In the summer, the team had 4 wins in 5 meetings, although most of the opponents were not of high level.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

Last season, Munich won away with a score of 3:2, and played 1:1 at home.

Only in one face-to-face meeting out of the last six more than two goals were scored

Quotes for this meeting are as follows: W1 - 2.79, X - 3.35, W2 - 2.41.

Munich 1860 vs Saarbrücken Prediction

It is very important to start the championship successfully, the favorite in this pair is difficult to identify, and bookmakers did not do it. The game will surely be played on the counter courses, much will depend on the realization of moments. The teams should please with effective soccer, I bet on a total of more than 2.5 goals.