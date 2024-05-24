RU RU
Moroka Swallows vs Royal AM prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Moroka Swallows vs Royal AM prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Moroka Swallows vs Royal AM prediction Photo: facebook.com/RealMorokaSwallowsFC / Author unknown
Moroka Swallows Moroka Swallows
Premier League South Africa 25 may 2024, 09:00 Moroka Swallows - Royal AM
-
- : -
South Africa,
Royal AM Royal AM
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 30th round of the South African Premier League will take place on Saturday at the Germiston Stadium, where the local club Moroka Swallows will host Royal AM. Here is the prediction for the match from the experts at Dailysports.

Moroka Swallows

The "Swallows" have been fighting for survival in South Africa's top division until the final rounds and have ultimately secured their position. Currently, the team occupies the 13th place in the league standings with 32 points. They are five points clear of the relegation zone. Over 29 matches, Moroka Swallows have achieved only 8 victories, suffering 13 defeats. In their last Premier League fixture, the Swallows played away against SuperSport United and lost 0-2. This defeat was their third in the last five rounds, with the other two being victories. In 14 home matches, Moroka Swallows secured four wins while losing seven.

Royal AM

The "Twirly Twala" are also fighting to maintain their top-flight status. Over 29 matches, Royal AM has achieved only eight victories while suffering 15 defeats. With 30 points, John Maduka's team occupies the 14th place in the South African Premier League standings, just three points ahead of the relegation-threatened Richards Bay. Notably, Richards Bay currently appears in better form than Royal AM. In their last match, "Twirly Twala" hosted fellow strugglers Chippa United and managed only a 0-0 draw. Consequently, the team has not won in seven consecutive matches, losing five of them.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the first round, the teams drew 0-0 at Royal AM's ground.
  • Both teams to score has not hit in any of the last six encounters in this fixture.
  • Over 2.5 goals has not occurred in any of the last eight matches between these teams.

Moroka Swallows vs Royal AM Prediction

Despite the guests being more motivated, bookmakers favor the "Swallows." The odds for a home victory are set at 2.54. Our bet for this match is "Moroka Swallows with a handicap (0)" at odds of 1.63.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.63
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
BetWinner 4.75
Bet now
