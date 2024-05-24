Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.74 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Mamelodi Sundowns will conclude their 30th round fixture of the South African Championship on Saturday in Pretoria, where they will host Cape Town City at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. Here’s the prediction for this match from the Dailysports experts.

Mamelodi Sundowns

Rulani Mokwena's squad has had an outstanding season, finishing deservedly at the top of the table. Over 29 matches, Mamelodi Sundowns accumulated 73 points, remaining unbeaten in the Premier League. This is 23 points more than second-placed Stellenbosch. In their last fixture, Sundowns played away against TS Galaxy and drew 1-1, ending a three-match winning streak. At home, Sundowns have secured 11 wins out of 14 matches, drawing the remaining three.

Cape Town City

The "Citizens" faltered in the second half of the season, sliding from second to seventh place in the South African Premier League standings. They are now seven points adrift of the top three, effectively seeing out the season. Over 29 matches, Cape Town City has claimed 11 victories, suffering nine defeats. Last weekend, they hosted Richards Bay in the Premier League and won 3-1. Prior to that, the "Citizens" defeated Moroka Swallows 2-0 at home and drew 1-1 with TS Galaxy. In 14 away matches, Cape Town City has five wins and five losses.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the first round, the teams drew 0-0 at Cape Town City's ground.

Four out of the last five encounters between these teams ended 0-0.

Mamelodi Sundowns have not lost to this opponent at home in six matches, securing three wins.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City Prediction

Bookmakers are confident in the home team’s victory, offering odds of 1.51 for a Sundowns win. We suggest betting on "Both teams to score – No" with odds of 1.74.