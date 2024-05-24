RU RU
Chippa United vs Sekhukhune prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Chippa United vs Sekhukhune prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Chippa United vs Sekhukhune United prediction Photo: facebook.com/SekhukhuneunitedFC / Author unknown
Chippa United Chippa United
Premier League South Africa 25 may 2024, 09:00 Chippa United - Sekhukhune United
-
- : -
South Africa,
Sekhukhune United Sekhukhune United
One of the matches of the final 30th round of the South African Championship will be played on Saturday at the "Sisa Dukashe Stadium", where the local Chippa United will host Sekhukhune. Here's the prediction for this match from the Dailysports experts.

Chippa United

"The Chilli Boys" have endured a season fraught with challenges, yet they managed to secure their place in the elite division. Currently, Chippa United occupies the 12th position in the standings of the South African Premier League, amassing 34 points from 29 matches. The team sits seven points clear of relegation zone. It is worth acknowledging that Chippa stumbled towards the end of the season, with only two draws and three losses in the last five rounds. For instance, in the previous fixture, Chippa United played an away match against Royal AM and salvaged a point, ending the game in a goalless draw. On their home turf, the "Chilli Boys" have secured just five victories in 14 matches, suffering defeat on four occasions.

Sekhukhune

After 29 matches, Sekhukhune occupies the sixth position in the league table, boasting 42 points. The team no longer harbors hopes of breaking into the top three, as they trail the third-placed club by seven points. There was a time when Sekhukhune was in contention for a top-three finish; however, due to consistently poor results in recent matches, the team has long bid farewell to aspirations of clinching a podium finish. In their last encounter, the "hedgehogs" hosted AmaZulu and succumbed to a 0-1 defeat. Consequently, the club has been unable to secure a victory in the last five matches, managing three draws and two losses during this period.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

  • In the first round, Sekhukhune defeated Chippa United with a score of 2-0.
  • Only in two out of the last five matches did both teams score.
  • Only in one of the last five encounters did the total goals exceed 2.5.

Chippa United vs Sekhukhune Prediction

Bookmakers are unable to favor either team in this encounter and assess the chances of both teams as equal. We believe that the hosts will have a greater chance of success, and our bet is "Chippa United to win with a handicap (0)" with odds of 1.86.

