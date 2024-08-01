Morocco vs USA Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024
On August 2, Morocco - USA will meet in the Olympic soccer tournament, the teams will play for a ticket to the semifinals of the tournament. Dailysports experts have prepared their exclusive forecast for this event.
Morocco
For Moroccans, this tournament began with a scandalous match against Argentina, when they played a draw, conceding in extra time, two hours later the goal was canceled, and the game was resumed and finished, eventually winning 2:1. In the second match the team lost to Ukraine with the score 1:2, conceding the decisive goal, playing in a power play already in the offset time.
Everything in the group was determined in the last round, when Morocco defeated Egypt with a score of 3:0, the national team scored the same number with the Argentinians, the goal difference was identical, it was possible to bypass the competitor due to a better goal difference.
USA
The Americans started the tournament with a crushing defeat from the hosts of the Olympics, the French - 0:3. Despite such a fiasco, they managed to get out of the quartet without any problems, and all thanks to the fact that they got a weak group.
In the second round they defeated New Zealand 4:1, which brought the team closer to the quarterfinals. We had to play to win and in the last round managed to confidently beat Guinea with a score of 3:0, a successful debut, two goals scored in the first half hour of the meeting. Now they will have to fight against a serious opponent.
Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings
- In the games of both teams in this tournament scored at least three goals per game.
- The history of face-to-face meetings in such tournaments does not matter, it is worth evaluating the current form.
- Bookmakers offer such quotes for this match: W1 - 2.28, X - 3.35, W2 - 3.25.
Morocco vs USA Prediction
I agree that the Moroccans are the favorites of this pair, but I expect the teams to play cautious soccer, so there should not be an abundance of dangerous moments. I will risk to bet on the success of the Moroccans with a handicap of 0, it makes sense to consider a bet with a draw total.