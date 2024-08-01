Morocco vs USA Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.62 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 2, Morocco - USA will meet in the Olympic soccer tournament, the teams will play for a ticket to the semifinals of the tournament. Dailysports experts have prepared their exclusive forecast for this event.

Morocco

For Moroccans, this tournament began with a scandalous match against Argentina, when they played a draw, conceding in extra time, two hours later the goal was canceled, and the game was resumed and finished, eventually winning 2:1. In the second match the team lost to Ukraine with the score 1:2, conceding the decisive goal, playing in a power play already in the offset time.

Everything in the group was determined in the last round, when Morocco defeated Egypt with a score of 3:0, the national team scored the same number with the Argentinians, the goal difference was identical, it was possible to bypass the competitor due to a better goal difference.

USA

The Americans started the tournament with a crushing defeat from the hosts of the Olympics, the French - 0:3. Despite such a fiasco, they managed to get out of the quartet without any problems, and all thanks to the fact that they got a weak group.

In the second round they defeated New Zealand 4:1, which brought the team closer to the quarterfinals. We had to play to win and in the last round managed to confidently beat Guinea with a score of 3:0, a successful debut, two goals scored in the first half hour of the meeting. Now they will have to fight against a serious opponent.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

In the games of both teams in this tournament scored at least three goals per game.

The history of face-to-face meetings in such tournaments does not matter, it is worth evaluating the current form.

Bookmakers offer such quotes for this match: W1 - 2.28, X - 3.35, W2 - 3.25.

Morocco vs USA Prediction

I agree that the Moroccans are the favorites of this pair, but I expect the teams to play cautious soccer, so there should not be an abundance of dangerous moments. I will risk to bet on the success of the Moroccans with a handicap of 0, it makes sense to consider a bet with a draw total.