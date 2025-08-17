RU RU ES ES FR FR
Monterrey vs Mazatlán: Can Monterrey secure a convincing victory?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Monterrey vs Mazatlan FC prediction Photo: https://x.com/Rayados
Today, 20:00
- : -
Mexico, Guadalupe, Estadio BBVA
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On the night of Monday, August 18, we’re in for a fifth-round Liga MX Apertura clash as Monterrey face off against Mazatlán. Here’s my betting preview for the match, which kicks off at 2:00 CET.

Monterrey vs Mazatlán: Match facts and head-to-head

  • Monterrey have picked up two wins and suffered two defeats in their last four matches.
  • Mazatlán are winless in their last two games: one draw and one loss.
  • Monterrey have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five outings.
  • Mazatlán have lost just once in their last five away matches.
  • In their last 10 matches, Monterrey lost to nil twice, while Mazatlán did so four times.
  • Monterrey have scored in both halves in four of their last 10 games.
  • In their most recent head-to-head, Mazatlán edged Monterrey 1-0.

Monterrey vs Mazatlán: Match preview

Monterrey have started the new Liga MX Apertura campaign on a solid note. In their opening four fixtures, they suffered just one defeat and celebrated victory on three occasions. The team currently sit on nine points with a goal difference of 7:5. Monterrey are in sixth place, but the season is just getting underway, so everything is still up for grabs. For reference, in the Clausura, Monterrey made it to the playoffs and reached the quarterfinals. Afterward, they participated in the Club World Cup, advancing from the group stage to the playoffs. However, in the Leagues Cup, Monterrey failed to progress past the group phase.

Mazatlán had a less eventful summer than Monterrey. The team failed to reach the Clausura playoffs, collecting 17 points from 17 rounds and finishing 16th in the table. Their start to the Apertura has been less than impressive: one win, two draws, and one defeat. In the Leagues Cup, Mazatlán also did not make it to the playoffs, though they managed two wins. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to finish in the top four and reach the quarterfinals.

Probable line-ups

  • Monterrey: Mele, Sergio Ramos, Arteaga, Chávez, Medina, Rodriguez, Oliver Torres, Canales, Ambriz, Corona, Berterame
  • Mazatlán: Gutiérrez, Díaz, Colula, Almada, Merolla, Benedetti, Sierra, Esquivel, Fabio Gomez, Hernández, Duarte

Prediction

Monterrey come into this clash as clear favorites and have started the season strongly. I believe the home side will claim victory, so my tip is to back Monterrey’s individual total over 2 goals at odds of 1.78.

