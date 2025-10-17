Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.45 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Sunday, October 19, two teams with contrasting starts to the 2025/26 season will clash at the stadium in Polokwane. Marumo Gallants, a side determined to establish themselves as solid mid-table contenders, will host the unpredictable Chippa United, who are once again enduring a tough start to the league campaign.

Match preview

The hosts have looked fairly confident at the back: the team has found a good rhythm and generally displays a well-balanced brand of football. Marumo play with a pragmatic approach, minimizing unnecessary risks, focusing on a compact defense and quick wing attacks. On home turf, they traditionally step up their intensity, press aggressively, and frequently capitalize on set pieces—a strategy that has paid dividends several times already this season.

The team is comfortable dictating play against sides of similar strength and is not afraid to take the initiative, though they do struggle with finishing their chances. In their last five matches, Marumo have drawn 1-1 on four occasions and suffered a defeat in the most recent round, conceding the only goal of the game to Sivelele.

Chippa United, meanwhile, have yet to find any semblance of consistency. The Gqeberha-based outfit once again finds themselves languishing near the bottom of the table, plagued by a lack of creativity up front. All too often, the team drops deep to defend and tries to hold onto the scoreline, a tactic that rarely yields results. Away from home, Chippa look particularly vulnerable: in recent matches, not only have they dropped points, but they've also appeared fatigued and devoid of confidence. Their main issues, like many South African clubs, are poor conversion of chances and an unstable central defense.

After nine rounds, Chippa have picked up just six points, with three draws, one win, and five defeats. The team currently sits in last place, 16th in the table.

Probable lineups

Marumo Gallants: Arubi, Agnikoi, Chabatsane, Mabuza, Motloung, Ndlondlo, Nhlapo, Sikhosana, Sithole, Banse, James

Chippa United: Nwabali, Konqobe, Ndlovu, Fasika, Modise, Madingwane, Seabi, Vosele, Peters, Kammies, Figuareido

Match facts and head-to-head

Three of the last five meetings ended in draws, with each team claiming one win

Under 2.5 goals has been recorded in eight of Marumo's last eight matches

Chippa have won just one of their last ten games

Prediction

I expect a tight, low-scoring affair between two sides who rarely find the net. Both teams struggle to create clear chances, and this head-to-head is unlikely to break the pattern. My prediction: both teams to score – NO at 1.45