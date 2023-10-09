RU RU NG NG
Manchester United Women vs PSG Women prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023

Manchester United Women vs PSG Women prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023

Manchester United Women vs Paris Saint Germain prediction
Women's Champions League 10 oct 2023, 15:00 Manchester United Women - Paris Saint Germain
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
On October 10, Manchester United and PSG will meet in the 2nd round of qualifying for the Women's Champions League.

Manchester United

The Red Devils women's team finished second in the championship in England last season. They lost to the national champion Manchester City by only two points, although for some time they had more chances to win the championship.

Manchester United did not start the new season very confidently and have already lost points after playing only two matches. Now the Red Devils have one win and one draw after two games. The team is in fourth place in the standings.

PSG

Last season, the team from Paris was able to compete with the “eternal” champion of their country, Lyon, but in the end still failed to win the gold medals of the championship. At the finish line, the Parisians made mistakes and in the final standings they lost six points to the national champion. Despite this, PSG looked very strong, losing only one match during the national championship.

In the new season, the Parisians have already played three matches, winning two of them and losing one. They are currently in fifth place in the standings.

Match prediction

Bookmakers find it difficult to name a clear favorite of the confrontation, although they prefer the French team. You can bet on the away team's victory with odds of 2.4, while the home team's victory is valued at 2.8.

It seems to me that there will be a lot of struggle on the field, since the teams are approximately equal in the quality of football. I suppose that in such a game one should not expect a large number of goals scored. I will bet on the match total under 2.5 for 1.98.

