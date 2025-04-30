Manchester City vs Wolverhampton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025

Prediction on game Manchester City Win & Total under 4.5 Odds: 1.77 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

In the 35th round of the English Premier League, a clash will take place between Manchester City and Wolverhampton. The match is scheduled for Friday, May 2, with a kickoff at 21:00 Central European Time. I suggest betting on the outcome and the winner of this game.

Match Preview

Manchester City is having a disappointing season, which can be considered one of the most unsuccessful under Pep Guardiola's leadership. After four consecutive victories in the Premier League, the team needs a reboot, which the Spanish coach intends to carry out in the summer transfer window.

In the winter, a sufficient number of newcomers arrived, but only Marmoush has shown a direct impact on the results. This can be seen as a forced measure since the Egyptian is constantly in the starting lineup due to Haaland's injury. To Omar's credit, he has already scored enough goals to be named the team's best newcomer.

In the Premier League, the team is in fourth place, facing a fierce battle with Newcastle, Nottingham, Chelsea, and Aston Villa. Two of these five will end up outside the top 5 and will not play in the Champions League next season.

The Citizens' schedule is relatively easy: Wolverhampton, Southampton, Bournemouth, and Fulham. Considering the level of opponents, there are suspicions that Man City will achieve their set goal. Meanwhile, the team will play against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final and have a chance to win the trophy.

The absence of Haaland and Foden's poor form has become a usual affair for the team, which is getting used to coping without them. The depth of the bench allows Guardiola to conduct quality rotations, making Manchester City the obvious favorite for the next match.

Wolverhampton is in excellent form but is not contending for high places. The team is in 13th position, with almost no chance of breaking into the top 10.

The Wolves have won six matches in a row, including victories over Tottenham and Manchester United. This indicates that, despite the lack of tournament competition, the team is well-motivated.

This summer, the Wolves are undoubtedly in for some upheaval, as Matheus Cunha has long been the subject of various transfer rumors. Reports have emerged that the Brazilian national team forward has already agreed on personal terms with Manchester United, making his departure seem inevitable.

Whether Vitor Pereira has enough internal reserves remains a question. The Wolves will undoubtedly hit the transfer market in search of a replacement for Cunha, while the team tries to finish the current season on a high note.

Match Facts

Manchester City is unbeaten in eight consecutive matches.

Wolverhampton has won the last six matches.

Manchester City averages 2.8 goals per game when playing at home, while Wolverhampton averages 1.4 goals per game when playing away.

Probable Lineups

Manchester City : Ortega, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Riley, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Savinho, Foden, Marmoush.

: Ortega, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Riley, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Savinho, Foden, Marmoush. Wolverhampton: Sa, Toti, Agbadu, Doherty, Ait-Nouri, Semedo, Joao Gomes, Guedes, Bellegarde, Cunha, Larsen.

H2H

Wolverhampton has not won against City in Manchester since 2019.

Prediction

Manchester City has found their rhythm and is achieving satisfactory results in recent matches. The absence of Haaland affects the game, and Guardiola often shuffles the attacking line. It seems that the Citizens are capable of halting the Wolves' winning streak. Considering that a Champions League spot is at stake and the match will be played at the Etihad, I believe in Guardiola's squad's success. If the hosts score first, Pereira's side will have even fewer chances. I suggest betting on a Man City victory and a total under 4.5 goals.