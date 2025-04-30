RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Manchester City vs Wolverhampton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Manchester City vs Wolverhampton prediction Photo: bbc.com/ Author unknownn
Manchester City Manchester City
English Premier League 02 may 2025, 15:00 Manchester City - Wolverhampton
-
- : -
England, Manchester, Etihad Stadium
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Manchester City Win & Total under 4.5
Odds: 1.77
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
Betwinner 4.75
Bet now

In the 35th round of the English Premier League, a clash will take place between Manchester City and Wolverhampton. The match is scheduled for Friday, May 2, with a kickoff at 21:00 Central European Time. I suggest betting on the outcome and the winner of this game.

Match Preview

Manchester City is having a disappointing season, which can be considered one of the most unsuccessful under Pep Guardiola's leadership. After four consecutive victories in the Premier League, the team needs a reboot, which the Spanish coach intends to carry out in the summer transfer window.

In the winter, a sufficient number of newcomers arrived, but only Marmoush has shown a direct impact on the results. This can be seen as a forced measure since the Egyptian is constantly in the starting lineup due to Haaland's injury. To Omar's credit, he has already scored enough goals to be named the team's best newcomer.

In the Premier League, the team is in fourth place, facing a fierce battle with Newcastle, Nottingham, Chelsea, and Aston Villa. Two of these five will end up outside the top 5 and will not play in the Champions League next season.

The Citizens' schedule is relatively easy: Wolverhampton, Southampton, Bournemouth, and Fulham. Considering the level of opponents, there are suspicions that Man City will achieve their set goal. Meanwhile, the team will play against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final and have a chance to win the trophy.

The absence of Haaland and Foden's poor form has become a usual affair for the team, which is getting used to coping without them. The depth of the bench allows Guardiola to conduct quality rotations, making Manchester City the obvious favorite for the next match.

Wolverhampton is in excellent form but is not contending for high places. The team is in 13th position, with almost no chance of breaking into the top 10.

The Wolves have won six matches in a row, including victories over Tottenham and Manchester United. This indicates that, despite the lack of tournament competition, the team is well-motivated.

This summer, the Wolves are undoubtedly in for some upheaval, as Matheus Cunha has long been the subject of various transfer rumors. Reports have emerged that the Brazilian national team forward has already agreed on personal terms with Manchester United, making his departure seem inevitable.

Whether Vitor Pereira has enough internal reserves remains a question. The Wolves will undoubtedly hit the transfer market in search of a replacement for Cunha, while the team tries to finish the current season on a high note.

Match Facts

  • Manchester City is unbeaten in eight consecutive matches.
  • Wolverhampton has won the last six matches.
  • Manchester City averages 2.8 goals per game when playing at home, while Wolverhampton averages 1.4 goals per game when playing away.

Probable Lineups

  • Manchester City: Ortega, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Riley, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Savinho, Foden, Marmoush.
  • Wolverhampton: Sa, Toti, Agbadu, Doherty, Ait-Nouri, Semedo, Joao Gomes, Guedes, Bellegarde, Cunha, Larsen.

H2H

Wolverhampton has not won against City in Manchester since 2019.

Prediction

Manchester City has found their rhythm and is achieving satisfactory results in recent matches. The absence of Haaland affects the game, and Guardiola often shuffles the attacking line. It seems that the Citizens are capable of halting the Wolves' winning streak. Considering that a Champions League spot is at stake and the match will be played at the Etihad, I believe in Guardiola's squad's success. If the hosts score first, Pereira's side will have even fewer chances. I suggest betting on a Man City victory and a total under 4.5 goals.

Prediction on game Manchester City Win & Total under 4.5
Odds: 1.77
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
Betwinner 4.75
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Haras El Hodoud vs Pyramids FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 Haras El Hodood vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Haras El Hodoud Odds: 1.84 Pyramids FC Recommended 1xBet
Al Nassr vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction AFC Champions League Today, 12:30 Al-Nassr vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Al Nassr Odds: 1.53 Kawasaki Frontale Bet now Betwinner
Petrojet vs Al Ahly SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Petrojet vs Al Ahly: Can Al Ahly close in on the league leader? Petrojet Odds: 1.43 Al Ahly SC Bet now 1Win
Barcelona vs Monaco prediction EuroLeague Today, 13:00 Barcelona vs Monaco: Prediction and bet for the match on April 30, 2025 Barcelona Odds: 1.78 Monaco Recommended 1xBet
Stellenbosch vs Chippa United prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Stellenbosch vs Chippa United: Can Stellenbosch match the third team in the championship? Stellenbosch Odds: 1.71 Chippa United Bet now 1Win
Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos prediction EuroLeague Today, 13:45 Anadolu Efes vs Panathinaikos: Prediction and bet for the match on April 30, 2025 Anadolu Efes Odds: 2.02 Panathinaikos Bet now 22Bet
Barcelona vs Inter prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 Barcelona vs Inter: Which team can gain the upper hand in the first match? Barcelona Odds: 1.61 Inter Recommended 1Win
Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors prediction and betting tips for May 1, 2025 Houston Rockets Odds: 1.6 Golden State Warriors Bet now 1xBet
Atletico Tucuman vs Independiente prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 20:00 Atlético Tucumán vs Independiente prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Atletico Tucuman Odds: 1.65 Independiente Bet now 1xBet
Inter Miami CF vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction CONCACAF Champions League Today, 20:00 Inter Miami vs Vancouver prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.66 Vancouver Whitecaps Recommended 22Bet
Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction NBA Today, 22:00 Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction and bet for the match on May 1, 2025 Los Angeles Lakers Odds: 1.76 Minnesota Timberwolves Bet now 22Bet
Royal Antwerp vs Anderlecht prediction Pro League Belgium 01 may 2025, 07:30 Antwerp vs Anderlecht prediction: how many goals will the teams score? Royal Antwerp Odds: 1.77 Anderlecht Bet now Betwinner
Upcoming matches
All
Stellenbosch - : - Chippa United Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Stellenbosch
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Richards Bay Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Richards Bay
-
13:30
Orlando Pirates - : - Sekhukhune United Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Orlando Pirates
-
Sekhukhune United
-
13:30
Barcelona - : - Inter Today, 15:00 Champions League
Barcelona
-
Inter
-
15:00
Atletico Tucuman - : - Independiente Today, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Atletico Tucuman
-
Independiente
-
20:00
Nottingham Forest - : - Brentford 01 may 2025, 14:30 English Premier League
Nottingham Forest
-
Brentford
-
14:30
Djurgaarden - : - Chelsea 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Djurgaarden
-
Chelsea
-
15:00
Athletic Club - : - Manchester United 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Athletic Club
-
Manchester United
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Fiorentina 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Real Betis
-
Fiorentina
-
15:00
Tottenham - : - Bodoe/Glimt 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Tottenham
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 00:15 Dorival Júnior Unveiled as New Corinthians Manager, Speaks on Project, Squad, and First Impressions Football news Yesterday, 23:50 Cleber Xavier Named New Head Coach of Santos FC, Debut Set for Copa do Brasil Clash Football news Yesterday, 23:35 Round of 16 Taking Shape in Argentina’s Apertura 2025: San Lorenzo vs Racing on the Cards Football news Yesterday, 23:20 Saudi Interest Casts Doubt on Marquinhos’ Future at PSG Football news Yesterday, 22:55 Argentine Coach to Step In for Ancelotti at Real Madrid’s Club World Cup Football news Yesterday, 22:35 Boca Juniors Launches Search for New Manager After Gago’s Departure Football news Yesterday, 22:10 Moretti Under Growing Pressure as San Lorenzo Leadership Reshuffle Takes Shape Football news Yesterday, 21:40 River Suffers Blow as Montiel Sidelined After Superclásico Victory Football news Yesterday, 21:15 Copa do Brasil Highlights Stark Financial Gap Between Giants and Underdogs Football news Yesterday, 20:50 Patito Rodríguez Shines in Bolivia and Dreams of a Return to Independiente
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores