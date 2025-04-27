RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football 2. Bundesliga Germany Darmstadt vs Hamburg prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2025

Darmstadt vs Hamburg prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2025

Vincent West Vincent West Dailysports's expert
Darmstadt vs Hamburger SV prediction Photo: https://www.sv98.de/ Author unknown
Darmstadt Darmstadt
2. Bundesliga Germany 03 may 2025, 07:00 Darmstadt - Hamburger SV
-
- : -
Germany, Darmstadt, Merck-Stadion am Boellenfalltor
Hamburger SV Hamburger SV
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Darmstadt wont lose
Odds: 1.65
On May 2, at the "Stadion am Böllenfalltor", the match of the 32nd round of the German 2. Bundesliga will take place, where "Darmstadt" will face "Hamburg". I suggest betting on goals/cards/winner for this match.

"Darmstadt"

The team has been oscillating between the third and even the fourth tier of German football since the 90s. In the last decade, they have tried to make their mark in the Bundesliga 1 a couple of times. In 2015-2017, they even spent two consecutive seasons there. And in 2023/2024, they made a new attempt, but it ended with a hopeless last place.

It seems that this was a blow from which the club has not fully recovered yet. Having fallen to the 2. Bundesliga, they are showing extremely mediocre results, losing more often than winning, and lingering in the lower part of the table. However, recent matches have been better. They won against "Hannover" and ended in a draw with "Preußen".

"Hamburg"

The club is becoming a meme with its now customary fourth place in the 2. Bundesliga. It's as if after setting records for continuous presence in Germany's elite football division, something is subconsciously preventing them from returning. And of course, last season, the favorite managed only to close the quartet of leaders and didn't even make it to the playoff matches.

It seemed that things were finally getting better. They could finally return to their usual level, even as leaders. But on the home stretch, the favorite suddenly began to consistently drop points - they only defeated "Nuremberg" from their last opponents. They lost 1-2 to "Karlsruhe" in the last round. Yet, they remain in second place.

Match facts

  • "Darmstadt" has not lost four times in a row
  • On average, "Darmstadt" scores 1.68 goals and concedes 1.55 goals per match
  • "Hamburg" has won one of their last five matches

H2H

Out of the last six head-to-head meetings, "Darmstadt" won two and "Hamburg" one. Half of the matches, including the last two, ended in draws.

Darmstadt vs Hamburg Prediction

Bookmakers favor the visitors. However, the hosts seem to be in more convincing form - we expect them not to lose (odds - 1.65).

Prediction on game Darmstadt wont lose
Odds: 1.65
