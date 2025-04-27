Magdeburg vs Preußen prediction and betting tips on May 2, 2025

Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.74 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

On May 2, the "Avnet Arena" will host the 32nd round match of Germany's 2nd Bundesliga, where "Magdeburg" will face "Preußen". I suggest placing a bet on goals/cards/winner for this match.

See also: Kaiserslautern vs Schalke prediction and betting tips on April 27 2025

"Magdeburg"

The team even boasts a Cup Winners' Cup victory in their history. They have collected numerous national-level trophies as well, albeit from the times of East Germany. At least they managed to return from Germany's third division in 2022. Gradually, they have settled into the 2nd Bundesliga, finishing in fourteenth place last season.

Currently, it seemed that the club could seriously compete for promotion to the country's elite division—at least through a third-place finish and playoff matches. However, in the spring, they managed to defeat only "Kaiserslautern" in the last five rounds—with such results, it is difficult to hope for success in the race for a top-three spot. After defeating "Jahn Regensburg", they shared points with "Hertha" in an away 1-1 draw.

"Preußen"

The club has had a varied history. It's enough to say that just two years ago they played in the regional league at a semi-professional level. But, finally returning to the third league after a three-year hiatus, the Münster representatives took second place there—along with it, the chance to achieve a second consecutive promotion.

Obviously, it's extremely challenging for such a newcomer. But it's worth acknowledging that they don't look hopeless, especially when compared to the more experienced "Jahn Regensburg". However, they haven't yet secured their place in the 2nd Bundesliga for the next season. Therefore, it's no surprise they managed to snatch a draw against "Köln".

Match Facts

"Magdeburg" has won two of their last four matches

On average, Magdeburg scores 1.9 goals and concedes 1.39 goals per match

"Preußen" hasn't won in their last five encounters

H2H

In the 2019/2020 season, in the third league, "Preußen" collected four out of six possible points in head-to-head matches. However, in December, they lost to "Magdeburg" in Münster.

Magdeburg vs Preußen Prediction

Bookmakers do not favor the visitors. The hosts cannot afford a slip-up—bet on their victory with a "-1 goal" handicap (odds - 1.74).