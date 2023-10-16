RU RU NG NG
Malta vs Ukraine prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Malta vs Ukraine prediction
Malta Malta
European Championship 17 oct 2023, 14:45 Malta - Ukraine
International, Attard, Ta' Qali
Ukraine Ukraine
Review Н2Н Tournament table
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 2.02

In the qualifying tournament of the European Championship on October 17, 2023, a match will take place between the national teams of Malta and Ukraine. This game is important for Ukraine as it will be a preliminary game before the match with Italy, which will be decisive for their participation in the final tournament.

Malta

The Malta team is an outsider in the group. They have not scored a single point in six matches and have scored only one goal. However, in the first match between these teams on the Ukrainian field, Malta managed to win with a minimal score. The previous game between the two, which took place six years ago, also ended in a 1-0 victory for Malta. At home, the Maltese suffered a major defeat only from England.

Ukraine

The Ukrainian team must take this match seriously, given that losing points jeopardizes their chances of qualifying for the final tournament. Ukraine is currently third in the group with 10 points, but is behind Italy on goal difference and has played one more match.

To continue the fight for qualifying for the European Championship, the Ukrainians need a victory and it is advisable to defeat their opponents with a large goal difference.

Prediction for the match Malta - Ukraine

Although Ukraine is the clear favorite in this match, their game on the road is not as confident as at home. The Malta national team will most likely prefer to defend, and it will be difficult for the Ukrainians to score a large number of goals. Therefore, it is recommended to choose a total of less than 2.5 goals at odds of 2.02.

Sport Predictions
