In the ninth round of 2026 World Cup qualifying, Malawi will face Equatorial Guinea. The match is scheduled for Thursday, October 9, with kickoff at 18:00 CET. Here’s my preview and betting insight for the game.

Malawi vs Equatorial Guinea: Match Preview

Both teams have only faint hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. In fact, they’re level on points at the moment—both Malawi and Equatorial Guinea have collected ten points from their eight group matches. They currently sit fourth and fifth in the standings, respectively. Neither of them has any chance of topping the group, as Tunisia have already secured their World Cup spot with 22 points.

At present, both Malawi and Equatorial Guinea trail the second-placed side by five points. The teams currently occupying the runners-up positions across the groups have 15 points or more. So, even if one of these two nations wins their remaining two games, a lot of other results would still need to go their way. Too many teams would have to drop points for either side to truly get back into contention.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Malawi have won just one of their last seven matches.

Equatorial Guinea have only one win in their previous five games.

Equatorial Guinea have conceded at least once in each of their last five matches, while Malawi have done so in four.

The only previous head-to-head meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-0 victory for Equatorial Guinea.

Probable Line-ups

Malawi: Tole, Chembezi, Chirwa, Aaron, Lungu, Mwaungulu, Singo, Petro, Mbulu, Mpinganjira, Mango

Equatorial Guinea: Jesús Owono, Nsue, Saúl Coco, Ndong, Orosco, Akapo, Ganet, Iban Salvador, Yannick Buyla, Omar Mascarell, Machín

Prediction

Both teams are level on points and have been struggling to produce convincing performances lately. My suggestion for this match is a bet on under 2.5 total goals.