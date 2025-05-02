RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Mainz vs Eintracht prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 4 May 2025

Mainz vs Eintracht prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 4 May 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Mainz 05 vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Mainz 05 Mainz 05
Bundesliga Germany 04 may 2025, 13:30 Mainz 05 - Eintracht Frankfurt
-
- : -
Germany, Mainz, MEWA Arena
Eintracht Frankfurt Eintracht Frankfurt
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Eintracht Frankfurt wont lose
Odds: 1.63
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now

One of the fixtures of Bundesliga matchday 32 will take place this Sunday at the MEWA Arena, where the local side Mainz hosts Eintracht. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Last round, Mainz suffered a 0-3 defeat away to Bayern Munich, extending their winless streak in the Bundesliga to six matches, a run that includes three draws and three losses. The defense is a particular concern—Bo Henriksen’s men have conceded at least two goals in five of those six games. The goalkeeper’s clean sheet drought has now stretched to eight consecutive matchdays, further underlining the serious defensive issues.

However, Mainz have looked far more solid at home: they are unbeaten in their last 11 league matches at the MEWA Arena, recording six wins and five draws. Thanks to this run, the club remains firmly in contention for a European spot, trailing sixth place by just a single point.

Dino Toppmöller’s squad delivered a dazzling performance last weekend, crushing Leipzig 4-0 at home. That emphatic win underlined Eintracht’s superb form—Frankfurt have lost just once in their last six Bundesliga outings, racking up four wins and a draw. Their defensive play has been especially impressive: for the first time this season, they’ve kept three consecutive clean sheets.

Despite that progress, Eintracht’s away record leaves much to be desired—they have failed to win five of their last six on the road, managing three draws and two defeats. Even so, the team is holding onto third place in the standings, and a victory in the next round would guarantee them a Champions League berth.

Probable line-ups

  • Mainz: Robin Zentner – Anthony Caci, Philipp Mwene, Danny da Costa, Andreas Hanche-Olsen – Dominik Kohr, Kaishu Sano, Paul Nebel, Lee Jae-sung – Nadiem Amiri, Jonathan Burkardt
  • Eintracht: Kevin Trapp – Arthur Theate, Nnamdi Collins, Tuta, Robin Koch – Ansgar Knauff, Nathaniel Brown, Hugo Larsson, Ellyes Skhiri – Jean-Mattéo Bahoya, Hugo Ekitike

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Mainz beat the Eagles 3-1 in their first-round meeting
  • Both teams to score landed in three of the last five encounters
  • The over 2.5 goals market hit in two of the last five matches

Prediction

The bookmakers slightly favor the hosts, giving Mainz a modest edge with odds of 2.36 for a win. Nevertheless, the recommendation here is to back "Eintracht double chance" at 1.63.

Prediction on game Eintracht Frankfurt wont lose
Odds: 1.63
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Melbourne City FC vs Sydney FC prediction A-League Men Australia 03 may 2025, 03:00 Melbourne City vs Sydney FC prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.92 Sydney FC Recommended 1Win
Western United FC vs Auckland FC prediction A-League Men Australia 03 may 2025, 04:00 Western United vs Auckland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Western United FC Odds: 1.6 Auckland FC Bet now 1xBet
Macarthur FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction A-League Men Australia 03 may 2025, 05:35 Macarthur vs WS Wanderers prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 3, 2025 Macarthur FC Odds: 1.65 Western Sydney Wanderers FC Bet now 22Bet
Burnley vs Millwall prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 Burnley vs Millwall: Can Millwall secure a Championship play-off spot? Burnley Odds: 1.61 Millwall Recommended 1Win
Bristol City vs Preston prediction EFL Championship 03 may 2025, 07:30 Bristol City – Preston: Can Bristol stay among the top five? Bristol City Odds: 1.73 Preston Bet now 1Win
Deportivo Alaves vs Atletico Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain 03 may 2025, 08:00 Alaves vs Atletico Madrid: can Alaves pull away from the relegation zone? Deportivo Alaves Odds: 1.69 Atletico Madrid Bet now 1Win
Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen prediction Bundesliga Germany 03 may 2025, 09:30 Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen: Can Werder secure a European spot? Union Berlin Odds: 1.46 Werder Bremen Recommended 1Win
Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Hoffenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 03 may 2025, 09:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hoffenheim: Can Gladbach close in on European qualification? Borussia Moenchengladbach Odds: 1.71 Hoffenheim Bet now 1Win
St. Pauli vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 03 may 2025, 09:30 St. Pauli vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 St. Pauli Odds: 1.6 VfB Stuttgart Bet now Betwinner
ENPPI vs El Gouna FC prediction Premier League Egypt 03 may 2025, 10:00 ENPPI vs El-Gouna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 ENPPI Odds: 1.61 El Gouna FC Recommended 1Win
Villarreal vs Osasuna prediction LaLiga Spain 03 may 2025, 10:15 Villarreal vs Osasuna: can Villarreal hold on to their UEFA Champions League spot? Villarreal Odds: 1.56 Osasuna Bet now 1Win
Magesi FC vs Sekhukhune United prediction South African Betway Premiership 03 may 2025, 11:30 Magesi vs Sekhukhune prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Magesi FC Odds: 1.75 Sekhukhune United Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Union 0 - 1 Belgrano Today, 17:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Union
0
Belgrano
1
29’
Melbourne City FC - : - Sydney FC 03 may 2025, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Melbourne City FC
-
Sydney FC
-
03:00
Western United FC - : - Auckland FC 03 may 2025, 04:00 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
-
Auckland FC
-
04:00
Macarthur FC - : - Western Sydney Wanderers FC 03 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Macarthur FC
-
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
05:35
Aston Villa - : - Fulham 03 may 2025, 07:30 English Premier League
Aston Villa
-
Fulham
-
07:30
Deportivo Alaves - : - Atletico Madrid 03 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Deportivo Alaves
-
Atletico Madrid
-
08:00
Parma Calcio 1913 - : - Como 03 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Parma Calcio 1913
-
Como
-
09:00
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Stellenbosch 03 may 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Stellenbosch
-
09:00
Cagliari - : - Udinese 03 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Cagliari
-
Udinese
-
09:00
Kaizer Chiefs - : - Orlando Pirates 03 may 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
-
Orlando Pirates
-
09:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:25 Tissera Returns to Huracán’s Squad After Month in Jail Football news Today, 17:00 FIFA Sanctions Independiente After Aucas Files Claim Over Quiñónez Transfer Football news Today, 16:44 Lewandowski could play against Inter in the UEFA Champions League Football news Today, 16:35 Cavani Still Out Injured, Boca Hopes for His Return in Potential Quarterfinals Football news Today, 16:23 For the first time since 1979, Ligue 1 will feature a Paris derby Football news Today, 16:19 New Arsenal sporting director pushes for Gyökeres transfer Football news Today, 16:19 River Face Crucial 12-Day Stretch That Could Define Their Season Football news Today, 15:58 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings Football news Today, 15:50 Brentford vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 4, 2025 Football news Today, 15:27 Instead of Lunin. Real Madrid have found another goalkeeper who has already played for the team
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores