Mainz vs Eintracht prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 4 May 2025

One of the fixtures of Bundesliga matchday 32 will take place this Sunday at the MEWA Arena, where the local side Mainz hosts Eintracht. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Last round, Mainz suffered a 0-3 defeat away to Bayern Munich, extending their winless streak in the Bundesliga to six matches, a run that includes three draws and three losses. The defense is a particular concern—Bo Henriksen’s men have conceded at least two goals in five of those six games. The goalkeeper’s clean sheet drought has now stretched to eight consecutive matchdays, further underlining the serious defensive issues.

However, Mainz have looked far more solid at home: they are unbeaten in their last 11 league matches at the MEWA Arena, recording six wins and five draws. Thanks to this run, the club remains firmly in contention for a European spot, trailing sixth place by just a single point.

Dino Toppmöller’s squad delivered a dazzling performance last weekend, crushing Leipzig 4-0 at home. That emphatic win underlined Eintracht’s superb form—Frankfurt have lost just once in their last six Bundesliga outings, racking up four wins and a draw. Their defensive play has been especially impressive: for the first time this season, they’ve kept three consecutive clean sheets.

Despite that progress, Eintracht’s away record leaves much to be desired—they have failed to win five of their last six on the road, managing three draws and two defeats. Even so, the team is holding onto third place in the standings, and a victory in the next round would guarantee them a Champions League berth.

Probable line-ups

Mainz : Robin Zentner – Anthony Caci, Philipp Mwene, Danny da Costa, Andreas Hanche-Olsen – Dominik Kohr, Kaishu Sano, Paul Nebel, Lee Jae-sung – Nadiem Amiri, Jonathan Burkardt

: Eintracht: Kevin Trapp – Arthur Theate, Nnamdi Collins, Tuta, Robin Koch – Ansgar Knauff, Nathaniel Brown, Hugo Larsson, Ellyes Skhiri – Jean-Mattéo Bahoya, Hugo Ekitike

Match facts and head-to-head

Mainz beat the Eagles 3-1 in their first-round meeting

Both teams to score landed in three of the last five encounters

The over 2.5 goals market hit in two of the last five matches

Prediction

The bookmakers slightly favor the hosts, giving Mainz a modest edge with odds of 2.36 for a win. Nevertheless, the recommendation here is to back "Eintracht double chance" at 1.63.