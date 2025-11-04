Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.59 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On November 6, 2025, in the third round of the UEFA Conference League group stage, Mainz will host Fiorentina. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:45 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the key details and best bets for this match.

Mainz

Mainz approach this match on a three-game winless run across all competitions. Two of those matches ended in defeats against Stuttgart — first a 1–2 loss away in the Bundesliga, followed by a 0–2 home defeat in the DFB-Pokal. In their most recent league fixture, Mainz drew 1–1 against Werder Bremen.

The team currently sit 17th in the Bundesliga table with just 5 points from 9 matches. Their home form has also been disappointing — Mainz are yet to win a single home match in the league this season, recording four defeats and one draw.

However, their performances in Europe tell a different story. After successfully passing the qualification phase by eliminating Rosenborg, Mainz started the Conference League group stage strongly. They have won both of their opening matches — 1–0 against Omonia (Cyprus) and 1–0 against Zrinjski Mostar (Bosnia and Herzegovina). As a result, the German side currently occupy 6th place in the overall Conference League standings.

As for head-to-head encounters, Mainz and Fiorentina have never met in official competitions. Their only meeting was a friendly match, which ended goalless.

Fiorentina

Fiorentina approach this match in a difficult run of form. The team are still without a single win in Serie A this season. After ten league games, they have managed just four draws, losing all the remaining matches.

In their last two Serie A fixtures, Fiorentina suffered consecutive defeats without scoring — first losing 0–3 to Inter away, and then surprisingly falling 0–1 at home to Lecce. As a result, the team currently sit at the very bottom of the league table with only 4 points, scoring 7 goals and conceding 16. For a club of Fiorentina’s stature, this is a disastrous start to the season.

However, their form in Europe tells a completely different story. Competing in the UEFA Europa Conference League — one of their favorite tournaments, where they were finalists two years ago and semi-finalists last season — Fiorentina have started strongly. They have won both of their opening matches: 2–0 at home against Sigma Olomouc and 3–0 away against Rapid Vienna. These results put the Italian side at the top of the group standings.

Probable Lineups

Mainz: Zentner, da Costa, Hanche-Olsen, Kohr, Widmer, Sano, Amiri, Mwene, Nebel, Lee, Hollerbach

Zentner, da Costa, Hanche-Olsen, Kohr, Widmer, Sano, Amiri, Mwene, Nebel, Lee, Hollerbach Fiorentina: De Gea, Ranieri, Mari, Comuzzo, Fortini, Fagioli, Nicolussi, Ndour, Dodo, Kean, Dzeko

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Mainz have failed to win 5 of their last 6 matches.

Mainz have scored first in 3 of their last 4 matches.

Fiorentina have failed to win 5 of their last 6 matches.

5 of Fiorentina’s last 6 matches have ended with over 2.5 goals.

Fiorentina have conceded first in 3 of their last 4 matches.

Mainz — Fiorentina Prediction

Both teams approach this match in difficult circumstances. In their domestic leagues, both sides are struggling near the bottom of the table — Mainz are second from last in the Bundesliga, while Fiorentina sit rock bottom in Serie A. Mainz are still winless at home in the Bundesliga this season, and Fiorentina haven’t picked up a single league victory so far. However, in Europe things look quite different. Both teams have made a strong start, winning both of their opening games without conceding a single goal — which makes this fixture particularly intriguing. Despite Mainz playing at home, Fiorentina have a more experienced and technically solid squad, especially in European competition. Therefore, Fiorentina should hold the edge in this encounter. My bet for this match: Fiorentina – Draw No Bet at odds of 1.59.