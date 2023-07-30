Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.69 100% Bonus up to $108 4.35 Bet now

On August 3, Swissporarena (Luzern) will host the second leg of the 1/4 finals of the Europa Conference League Qualification, in which Luzern will compete with Djurgarden. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Luzern



The club took its only championship title in 1989. At the same time, it was repeatedly relegated from the Swiss Super League and then returned to it. Generally speaking, recent seasons can be included into the assets of “the Lights”. For instance, the club won the cup, which was taken in 2021, after almost a 30-year pause, and the sets of bronze medals in 2016 and 2018; moreover, it managed to make a breakthrough from the 10th to the 4th place in the previous season. That was enough to return to the European competition. To be honest, the Swiss team practically did not succeed there. Suffice it to say that only Klaksvik, since 2010, for 8 previous starts, managed to appear in the Europa League in 2019. However, it had no luck with opponents either: the club flew out after the struggles with Sassuolo, Espanyol and, speaking about the previous time, the future finalist, Feyenoord (two matches ended with the same score – 0-3) in the Conference League in 2021. Taking into account the higher mentioned background, the Sweden team seemed more digestible. Having conceded an early goal on the away arena, it got a strong-willed 2-1 victory.

Djurgarden



The team won the local championship 12 times, including 2019, and added 5 more trophies to this. There were chances for the return of the leadership in the Allsvenskan in the previous season, but Hacken turned out to be noticeably stronger, by 7 points, in the end. Nowadays, “the DIF” has noticeably weakened at the inner arena and keeps a distance from the top 3. It is worth noting that the Sweden club also “shot” in the Conference League in the previous summer and autumn – the team not only overcame three rounds of the qualification, but also left the group. It lost to Lech without a chance, losing with a 0-2 score in Poznan and with a 0-3 one on the home field, only in 2023, at the 1/8 stage. Having returned to the tournament in the new qualification, the Scandinavian team scored in the 4th minute of the home game, but eventually lost with a 1-2 score.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The opponents played against each other for the first time last Thursday.

Predictions



Bookmakers consider Luzern to be the favourite of the following battle. Still, it doesn’t need to win after a 2-1 success in Sweden. Thus, we bet on the Swiss team with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.69).

