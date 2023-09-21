RU RU NG NG
Livingston Livingston
Premiership Scotland 23 sep 2023, 07:30 Livingston - Celtic
Scotland, Livingston, Tony Macaroni Arena
Celtic Celtic
In the match of the sixth round of the Scottish Championship, reigning champion Celtic will visit Livingston. The meeting will take place on September 22.

Livingston

The team is not a candidate to qualify for European competition and, overall, a place in the middle of the standings would be a success for it. Now after five games Livingston are in seventh place and have six points to their credit. At the same time, the team lost only once in the new championship. In other matches, she achieved one win and three draws.

In five championship games, Livingston scored five goals and conceded eight times. In general, there is an opinion that the team will not end up in the relegation zone at the end of the season.

Celtic

After a disastrous Champions League match, in which the Scottish champion lost away to Feyenoord, the team will try to rehabilitate itself in a match with an ordinary opponent.

After five rounds played, Celty is the sole leader of the standings with 13 points. The team won four times and tied once. In five matches, Celtic scored 11 goals and conceded three times.

Apparently, in the sixth round there will be another victory for the guests, since Livingston clearly does not reach the level of the champion.

Statistics and forecast for the match

The teams played 34 matches between themselves and Livingston celebrated victory only twice in history. Celtic have 25 wins to their name.

Bookmakers are confident that Celtic will take three points from this match. The odds set for a guest victory are 1.36, but I will bet on the outcome of the match total over 3 at odds of 1.8.

Football Today Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Eintracht vs Aberdeen prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today LASK vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Sheriff vs Roma prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Panathinaikos vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Rangers vs Real Betis: prediction and betting tips on the Europa League match on September 21, 2023 Football Today West Ham vs Backa Topola prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Zorya vs Gent prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Dinamo Zagreb vs Astana prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Ajax vs Marseille predictions and betting tip on September 21, 2023