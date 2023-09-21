Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.8 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the sixth round of the Scottish Championship, reigning champion Celtic will visit Livingston. The meeting will take place on September 22.

Livingston

The team is not a candidate to qualify for European competition and, overall, a place in the middle of the standings would be a success for it. Now after five games Livingston are in seventh place and have six points to their credit. At the same time, the team lost only once in the new championship. In other matches, she achieved one win and three draws.

In five championship games, Livingston scored five goals and conceded eight times. In general, there is an opinion that the team will not end up in the relegation zone at the end of the season.

Celtic

After a disastrous Champions League match, in which the Scottish champion lost away to Feyenoord, the team will try to rehabilitate itself in a match with an ordinary opponent.

After five rounds played, Celty is the sole leader of the standings with 13 points. The team won four times and tied once. In five matches, Celtic scored 11 goals and conceded three times.

Apparently, in the sixth round there will be another victory for the guests, since Livingston clearly does not reach the level of the champion.

Statistics and forecast for the match

The teams played 34 matches between themselves and Livingston celebrated victory only twice in history. Celtic have 25 wins to their name.

Bookmakers are confident that Celtic will take three points from this match. The odds set for a guest victory are 1.36, but I will bet on the outcome of the match total over 3 at odds of 1.8.