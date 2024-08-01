RU RU
Liberec vs Slavia Prague prediction and betting tips - August 2, 2024

Liberec vs Slavia Prague prediction and betting tips - August 2, 2024

Miguel Solomons
Slovan Liberec vs Slavia Prague prediction Photo: https://x.com/slaviaofficial
Slovan Liberec Slovan Liberec
First League Czech Republic 02 aug 2024, 11:30 Slovan Liberec - Slavia Prague
-
- : -
Czech Republic, Liberec, Stadion U Nisy
Slavia Prague Slavia Prague
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the third-round match of the first stage of Czech Liga 1, Liberec will play at home against Slavia Prague. This game will take place on Friday, August 2nd, starting at 17:30 Central European Time. The Dailysports team has prepared a forecast for this encounter.

Liberec

The team has made a commendable start to the current season. In their first match of the new Czech Liga 1 campaign, they secured a 3-1 victory over Karviná. A week later, on July 28th, Liberec drew 1-1 with Sigma Olomouc at home. Consequently, the team has accumulated four points and currently sits in fourth place, with a goal difference of 4:2.

Historically, Liberec has won the championship only three times, with their last title in the 2011/12 season. Last season, Liberec finished in seventh place, failing to qualify for European competitions. Before the season started, Liberec played six friendly matches, winning four, drawing one, and losing one.

Slavia Prague

In the first game of the new season, Prague drew 0-0 with Slovácko. However, in the next match, Slavia achieved a resounding 4-0 victory. After two rounds, the team has four points, placing them third, with a goal difference of 4:0. They are two points behind the top two teams in the standings. Last season, Slavia finished in second place, earning a chance to qualify for European competitions. Next week, Prague will play against Royale Union SG.

Notably, Slavia is historically the second most successful Czech football club. Alongside their arch-rivals Sparta, Slavia is one of the most popular clubs in Czech football. Slavia has won 21 national championships and 11 national cups.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The last encounter between Slavia and Liberec was in March, ending in a 3-0 victory for Prague.
  • Liberec has lost to Slavia in nine of their last 11 matches.
  • Slavia Prague is unbeaten in nine matches.

Liberec vs Slavia Prague prediction

Both teams have started this season well and are currently performing admirably. Slavia has a strong record against Liberec, winning nine out of their last 11 encounters. I believe Prague has a highly probable chance of winning this game as well. My bet will be on the visitors' victory with odds of 1.55.

