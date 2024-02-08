Levante vs Leganés prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 1,5 Odds: 1.57 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the framework of the 26th round of Segunda, Levante will host Leganés, and our resource's analysts have prepared a match prediction for these opponents.

Read more: Salernitana vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Levante

At just over halfway through the season, Levante finds themselves in ninth place in the championship, trailing sixth place by 3 points and second place by 5 points, leaving room for dreams of promotion. In the last round, the club suffered a disappointing defeat away against Espanyol with a score of 1-2, with the decisive goal conceded in injury time. The team is not in the best form, having secured only one victory in five matches. Levante is in need of a serious breakthrough.

Leganés

Despite being the leader of Segunda, Leganés often drops points, with a 4-point lead over the closest pursuer. Of course, the club should fight for a return to La Liga. In the last round, they failed to defeat the ambitious Valladolid at home, resulting in a goalless draw. Leganés has failed to score in their last two matches, earning only one point during this period, a result clearly not befitting a leader.

Interesting match facts and head-to-head history

Leganés boasts the best defense in Segunda, conceding only 16 goals in 25 matches.

In the first round, Leganés secured a determined home victory with a score of 2-1.

Levante has lost only 2 out of 12 home matches, with 6 wins and 4 draws besides.

Levante vs Leganés Prediction

We anticipate a clash between strong opponents, with the factor of their home ground holding significant importance, hence Levante being slightly favored. We expect a tough battle that could end with any outcome. While not expecting a high goal tally, we'll bet on over 1.5 goals scored.