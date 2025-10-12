Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.55 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the final round of the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, Lesotho will host Zimbabwe on Monday, October 13, with kickoff set for 18:00 CET. Here’s a look at the match and a betting tip for it.

Lesotho vs Zimbabwe: Match Preview

For both national teams, this fixture carries no real meaning or motivation. Neither Lesotho nor Zimbabwe has any chance left of reaching the World Cup finals or even the qualification playoffs.

Lesotho began the campaign with draws against Nigeria and Benin, then defeated Zimbabwe 2–0, but lost to Rwanda 0–1. In their next five matches, Lesotho suffered four defeats and earned one draw. Recently, however, FIFA awarded them a technical 3–0 win after South Africa (Bafana Bafana) were handed a forfeit. Despite that, Lesotho remain winless in their last four games, sitting on nine points after nine matches. They currently occupy fifth place in the group table, trailing second place by six points with just one match left.

Zimbabwe have earned even fewer points across their nine qualifying fixtures and remain winless in the campaign. They recorded draws against Rwanda, Nigeria (twice), Benin, and South Africa. Five draws in total, meaning just five points so far. They lost all their remaining matches. Zimbabwe sit bottom of the table and cannot catch Lesotho, as they are four points behind their rivals.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Lesotho have lost their last five matches, while Zimbabwe are winless in four straight games.

Zimbabwe have failed to score in each of their last three matches.

Lesotho have gone scoreless in four of their last five fixtures.

In their most recent head-to-head meeting, Lesotho defeated Zimbabwe 2–0.

Probable Lineups

Lesotho: Moerane; Malane, Mkwanazi, Makhele, Mokokoane, Matlabe; Rapuleng, Matsau, Toloane; Motebang, Jane

Zimbabwe: Arubi; Garananga, Takwara, Hadebe, Lunga; Munetsi, Nakamba, Zemura; Billiat, Dube, Chirewa

Prediction

With both sides out of contention, this match offers little motivation for either team. It’s likely to be a low-intensity game, given their current poor form. The recommended bet is under 2.5 total goals.