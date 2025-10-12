ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Lesotho vs Zimbabwe: A Match That No Longer Matters

Lesotho vs Zimbabwe: A Match That No Longer Matters

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Lesotho vs Zimbabwe prediction Photo: Lesotho Football Association
Lesotho Lesotho
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 10) 13 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Zimbabwe Zimbabwe
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.55
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the final round of the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, Lesotho will host Zimbabwe on Monday, October 13, with kickoff set for 18:00 CET. Here’s a look at the match and a betting tip for it.

Lesotho vs Zimbabwe: Match Preview

For both national teams, this fixture carries no real meaning or motivation. Neither Lesotho nor Zimbabwe has any chance left of reaching the World Cup finals or even the qualification playoffs.

Lesotho began the campaign with draws against Nigeria and Benin, then defeated Zimbabwe 2–0, but lost to Rwanda 0–1. In their next five matches, Lesotho suffered four defeats and earned one draw. Recently, however, FIFA awarded them a technical 3–0 win after South Africa (Bafana Bafana) were handed a forfeit. Despite that, Lesotho remain winless in their last four games, sitting on nine points after nine matches. They currently occupy fifth place in the group table, trailing second place by six points with just one match left.

Zimbabwe have earned even fewer points across their nine qualifying fixtures and remain winless in the campaign. They recorded draws against Rwanda, Nigeria (twice), Benin, and South Africa. Five draws in total, meaning just five points so far. They lost all their remaining matches. Zimbabwe sit bottom of the table and cannot catch Lesotho, as they are four points behind their rivals.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Lesotho have lost their last five matches, while Zimbabwe are winless in four straight games.
  • Zimbabwe have failed to score in each of their last three matches.
  • Lesotho have gone scoreless in four of their last five fixtures.
  • In their most recent head-to-head meeting, Lesotho defeated Zimbabwe 2–0.

Probable Lineups

  • Lesotho: Moerane; Malane, Mkwanazi, Makhele, Mokokoane, Matlabe; Rapuleng, Matsau, Toloane; Motebang, Jane
  • Zimbabwe: Arubi; Garananga, Takwara, Hadebe, Lunga; Munetsi, Nakamba, Zemura; Billiat, Dube, Chirewa

Prediction

With both sides out of contention, this match offers little motivation for either team. It’s likely to be a low-intensity game, given their current poor form. The recommended bet is under 2.5 total goals.

Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.55
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
San Marino vs Cyprus prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 09:00 San Marino vs Cyprus: Can San Marino Steal Points at Home? San Marino Odds: 2.2 Cyprus Recommended Melbet
Zambia vs Niger prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 09:00 Zambia vs Niger prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Zambia Odds: 1.88 Niger Bet now Mostbet
Faroe Islands vs Czechia prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 12:00 Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 12, 2025 Faroe Islands Odds: 1.83 Czechia Bet now Mostbet
Chad vs Central African Republic prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 12:00 Chad vs CAR prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Chad Odds: 1.62 Central African Republic Recommended 1xBet
Netherlands vs Finland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 12:00 Netherlands vs Finland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Netherlands Odds: 1.55 Finland Bet now Melbet
Malta vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction Friendly International Today, 13:00 Malta vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Malta Odds: 1.72 Bosnia and Herzegovina Bet now 1xBet
Croatia vs Gibraltar prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Croatia vs Gibraltar: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 12, 2025 Croatia Odds: 1.65 Gibraltar Recommended Melbet
Romania vs Austria prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Romania vs Austria: Can Austria Pull Away from Their Closest Group Rivals? Romania Odds: 1.79 Austria Bet now Mostbet
Lithuania vs Poland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Lithuania vs Poland: Can Poland Secure Second Place in the Group? Lithuania Odds: 1.48 Poland Bet now 1xBet
Lithuania vs Poland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Lithuania vs Poland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Lithuania Odds: 1.68 Poland Recommended 1xBet
Djibouti vs Sierra Leone prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 15:00 Djibouti vs Sierra Leone. H2H, lineups, and match prediction — October 12, 2025 Djibouti Odds: 1.68 Sierra Leone Bet now Mostbet
Egypt vs Guinea-Bissau prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 15:00 Egypt vs Guinea-Bissau prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 12, 2025 Egypt Odds: 1.72 Guinea-Bissau Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores