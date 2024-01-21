RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Leganés vs Burgos prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024

Leganés vs Burgos prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Leganes vs Burgos CF prediction
Leganes Leganes
Segunda Division Spain 22 jan 2024, 14:30 Leganes - Burgos CF
-
- : -
Spain, Leganes, Estadio Butarque
Burgos CF Burgos CF
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.7
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

Among the football events on Monday, it is worth paying attention to the clash between Leganés and Burgos. Read the match forecast for these adversaries on the pages of our resource.

Leganés

The 23rd round of Segunda is nearly concluded, and this encounter will bring it to a close. Leganés is performing well, leading the league table with a 3-point advantage over the nearest pursuer. The gap can widen if they secure points in the upcoming match. In the last round, the club triumphed 3-2 away against Andorra in a goal-filled contest, with the winning goal scored in the 90+5th minute from a penalty. This victory halted a prolonged streak of six matches without a win in the championship, during which there were five draws and one defeat. The prospects for promotion are promising, emphasizing the need for result stability.

Burgos

Burgos doesn't share the same level of optimism as their upcoming opponent, currently occupying the 11th position in the championship. However, they are only three points behind the top 6, and a victory would bring them level with competitors in the playoff zone. In the last round, the club defeated Valladolid 1-0 at home, thanks to an early goal. The team is in excellent form, unbeaten in eight consecutive matches (4 wins and 4 draws).

Head-to-Head History

In the first-round match, Burgos opened the scoring in the first minute and then played defensively, successfully securing a 1-0 home victory.

Match prediction for Leganés vs Burgos

The leader will host a sturdy mid-table team, with Leganés being the favorite. Even the odds indicate a challenging battle for the hosts, making it difficult to secure three points. We don't anticipate high scoring from both teams, so we predict a total of fewer than 2.5 goals.

Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.7
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Linda Noskova vs Elina Svitolina prediction Australian Open Today, 21:30 Linda Noskova vs Elina Svitolina prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Linda Noskova Odds: 1.54 Elina Svitolina Recommended 1xBet
Arthur Cazaux vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction Australian Open Today, 23:00 Arthur Cazaux vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Arthur Cazaux Odds: 1.74 Hubert Hurkacz Bet now 1xBet
Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norrie prediction Australian Open 22 jan 2024, 00:00 Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norrie prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Alexander Zverev Odds: 1.75 Cameron Norrie Bet now 1xBet
Miomir Kecmanovic vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction Australian Open 22 jan 2024, 03:00 Miomir Kecmanovic vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Miomir Kecmanovic Odds: 1.69 Carlos Alcaraz Recommended 1xBet
Aris Limassol vs Anorthosis prediction 1. Division Cyprus 22 jan 2024, 12:00 Aris vs Anorthosis prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Aris Limassol Odds: 1.98 Anorthosis Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:07 Jota shines, Liverpool crushes Bournemouth. Match review and video of all goals Football news Today, 17:02 Real needs Couto, EPL club is in pursuit of Boniface. The key transfer news for January 21 Football news Today, 16:59 Phenomenal match from Dovbyk and Girona's confident victory over Sevilla Football news Today, 16:58 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:54 AFCON. South Africa destroyed Namibia Football news Today, 16:25 Everything is behind, I am back. Toney commented on his goal in the first match after returning Football news Today, 16:03 PSG forward is close to moving to a Bundesliga club Football news Today, 15:50 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed German Bundesliga deal Football news Today, 15:33 Klopp revealed what changes he made to Liverpool at halftime for the victory over Bournemouth Football news Today, 15:16 The referee made the right decisions. Ancelotti commented on the scandalous match Real vs Almeria
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Linda Noskova vs Elina Svitolina prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Tennis Today Arthur Cazaux vs Hubert Hurkacz prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Tennis 22 jan 2024 Alexander Zverev vs Cameron Norrie prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Tennis 22 jan 2024 Miomir Kecmanovic vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Football 22 jan 2024 Aris vs Anorthosis prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Football 22 jan 2024 AEK Larnaca vs Pafos prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Football 22 jan 2024 Leganés vs Burgos prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Boxing 22 jan 2024 Ken Shiro vs Carlos Canizales prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Hockey 22 jan 2024 New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Basketball 22 jan 2024 Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024