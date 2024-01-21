Leganés vs Burgos prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.7 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Among the football events on Monday, it is worth paying attention to the clash between Leganés and Burgos. Read the match forecast for these adversaries on the pages of our resource.

Leganés

The 23rd round of Segunda is nearly concluded, and this encounter will bring it to a close. Leganés is performing well, leading the league table with a 3-point advantage over the nearest pursuer. The gap can widen if they secure points in the upcoming match. In the last round, the club triumphed 3-2 away against Andorra in a goal-filled contest, with the winning goal scored in the 90+5th minute from a penalty. This victory halted a prolonged streak of six matches without a win in the championship, during which there were five draws and one defeat. The prospects for promotion are promising, emphasizing the need for result stability.

Burgos

Burgos doesn't share the same level of optimism as their upcoming opponent, currently occupying the 11th position in the championship. However, they are only three points behind the top 6, and a victory would bring them level with competitors in the playoff zone. In the last round, the club defeated Valladolid 1-0 at home, thanks to an early goal. The team is in excellent form, unbeaten in eight consecutive matches (4 wins and 4 draws).

Head-to-Head History

In the first-round match, Burgos opened the scoring in the first minute and then played defensively, successfully securing a 1-0 home victory.

Match prediction for Leganés vs Burgos

The leader will host a sturdy mid-table team, with Leganés being the favorite. Even the odds indicate a challenging battle for the hosts, making it difficult to secure three points. We don't anticipate high scoring from both teams, so we predict a total of fewer than 2.5 goals.