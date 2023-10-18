RU RU NG NG
Le Havre vs Lens prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023

Le Havre vs Lens prediction
Ligue 1 France 20 oct 2023, 15:00 Le Havre - Lens
France, Le Havre, Stade Oceane
Prediction on game Win Lens
In the context of the ninth round of the French Ligue 1, an intriguing duel is set to unfold between Le Havre and Lens. This contest will take place at the Stade Océane on the 20th of October, with kickoff scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time.

Le Havre

This team emerged victorious in the second-tier of the nation's football hierarchy last season and now endeavors to solidify their standing in the upper echelons of French football. Their primary objective is to remain in this division, and thus far, they have been reasonably successful in this endeavor. After eight rounds, Le Havre has accrued 9 points, situating them in the 13th position within the league's standings.

Lens

Representing the nation in the UEFA Champions League, Lens even managed to secure a valuable point in an away fixture against Sevilla. Subsequently, Lens achieved a surprising victory over London's Arsenal on home soil. However, their performances on home turf have not been as stellar. Yet, after a disappointing commencement, Lens has undergone a revival. With eight points to their name, the team is steadily ascending the league ladder. Worth noting is the club's display of patience toward their head coach, Franck Haze, whom they continue to entrust.

Noteworthy Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • Le Havre has not played to a draw at their home ground since April of this year.
  • Lens currently enjoys a five-match unbeaten streak.
  • Lens has not managed to defeat Le Havre since 2016, and when it comes to away fixtures, the drought dates back to 2003. It's important to note, though, that these teams have frequently competed in different divisions.

Prediction

Taking into account Lens' favorable momentum, it is my belief that the visiting team will find success in this encounter. My wager is on the victory of Franck Haze's proteges.

