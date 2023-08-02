RU RU
Karlsruher SC Karlsruher SC
2. Bundesliga Germany 06 aug 2023, 07:30 Karlsruher SC - Hamburger SV
-
- : -
Germany, Karlsruhe, BBBank Wildpark
Hamburger SV Hamburger SV
On August 6, BBBank Wildpark (Karlsruhe) will host the match of the 2nd round of the German 2. Bundesliga, in which Karlsruher will compete with Hamburger. The battle will start at 13:30 CET.

Karlsruher


The club has been relegated to the third division of the country several times in recent years. It seems that now it has managed to gain a foothold in the 2. Bundesliga – “the Eurofighter” starts for the fifth season in a row at that level and, speaking about the previous one, it managed to win a rather high 7th place. Christian Eichner’s wards (he appeared in the club’s structure at the age of 14 as an academy player, and then spent the lion’s share of his football career, after which he coached only here, being the head mentor in 2020) started in a pretty successful way, beating Osnabrück on the away field. The hosts could respond to Marvin Wanitzek’s double, but the last word was said by the guests. It is reasonable to mention that there scored a newcomer, Dzenis Burnic, who had come from Heidenheim, in the 87th minute of the game. Prior to that, the defender scored the ball in the championship far in the 2018/2019 season, when he played for Dynamo Dresden.

Hamburger


The team is still unable to return to the Bundesliga 1, where once it held a record number of seasons without any change. First, having been relegated into the second division, “the Red Pants” finished in the 4th place. Then, being under the rule of Tim Walter, they took a step forward, but a minimal and, that is the most important, insufficient one. Both in 2022 and at the beginning of the summer, the team lost the play-offs: first to Hertha, then to Stuttgart, moreover, “the Swabians” scored 3 goals in each of the matches. Everyone understands that the club needs to progress in order to ensure a direct promotion to the elite division. It is reasonable to mention that the start was spectacular and pretty successful. Receiving a potential competitor, Schalke, the team won the match with a 5-3 score on July (both Glatzel and Benes recorded a double and an assist).

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The clubs exchanged home wins in the previous season. Still, the battle in Hamburg brought a 1-0 score and the confrontation in Karlsruhe ended in a 4-2 result.

Predictions


Bookmakers consider the opponents to be fairly equal. So, it is reasonable to bet on the fact that the performance will be spectacular and end with “total: over 2.5” (odd: 1.63).

