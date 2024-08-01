Japan vs Spain Match Prediction and Odds - August 2, 2024

Prediction on game Win Spain U23 Odds: 2.06 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

Japan and Spain will meet in the quarterfinals of the Olympics on August 2. Dailysports analysts have prepared a reasoned prediction for the clash between these rivals.

Japan

The Japanese team started this tournament with a convincing victory over Paraguay - 5:0. In the second managed to beat Mali with a score of 1:0, although here the opponent played well, not conceding anything. Difficult was the third meeting against Israel, where a draw would have been a fair outcome, but the Japanese were able to pull out a victory, thanks to a goal in stoppage time - 1:0.

Although the team was the first in their group, played organized, in terms of play they are not much superior to their opponents, and the quartet was not the strongest. The level of the upcoming opponent is high, it will be difficult to score zero.

Spain

At any soccer tournament, the Spanish are among the favorites, otherwise it can not be otherwise. “Red Fury” got not the strongest group, it relaxed the players, because they won not as confidently as they could.

In the first meeting with problems they defeated Uzbekistan 2:1. The match against the Dominican Republic was easier - 3:1, although it should be taken into account that the opponent spent the entire second half in the minority. Before the last round, the Spaniards had already guaranteed themselves a playoff spot, but overconfidence prevented them from winning the group, as in the last round they sensationally lost to Egypt - 1:2.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

At the last Olympics, these teams crossed paths in the semifinals, although with completely different squads, then the Spaniards won by scoring the only goal in overtime.

Japan has never conceded at the tournament, while the Spaniards have conceded in all three matches.

Bookmakers offer the following odds: W1 - 3.85, X - 3.3, W2 - 2.06.

Japan vs Spain Prediction

The Spaniards are the expected favorites of this pair, although the defense of such a strong opponent will still need to be broken through. I expect a difficult match, in which it looks logical to bet on a draw total, although I will risk betting on a clean win for the Red Fury.