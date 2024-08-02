It's time to retire! Tony Ferguson vs Michael Chiesa Prediction

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the early hours of August 4th in Abu Dhabi, a welterweight bout will take place between Tony Ferguson and Michael Chiesa. Here is the forecast for this fight from the Dailysports expert team.

Tony Ferguson

The legendary Tony Ferguson has lost his last seven fights, matching B.J. Penn's record for consecutive defeats. Despite this, Ferguson remains eager to fight and shows no signs of retirement. This losing streak began back in 2020 with a grueling defeat to Justin Gaethje.

It's worth noting that Ferguson was once considered a top fighter with a 12-fight winning streak in the lightweight division. His most recent bout was against Paddy Pimblett, where Tony started energetically, displaying vigor uncommon for his age, but by the end of the first round, he absorbed several heavy blows. Ultimately, the fight was lost by decision.

Michael Chiesa

While discussing Ferguson's age, it's important to recognize that his opponent, Michael Chiesa, is also not a young contender. Chiesa is 36 years old and has been competing in the UFC since 2012. Throughout his career, Chiesa hasn't achieved significant milestones. Primarily a wrestler with jiu-jitsu skills, he has struggled to evolve into a solid top fighter with championship aspirations.

Chiesa has had bouts with top-tier opponents and even secured victories against fighters like Rafael dos Anjos and Carlos Condit. However, he has often been defeated by top opponents, frequently losing by stoppage. Currently, Chiesa is on a three-fight losing streak, with two of those losses coming by submission.

Tony Ferguson vs Michael Chiesa Prediction

Frankly, it's time for both fighters to consider retirement. Their prolonged losing streaks indicate that their best years are behind them. We believe that neither fighter will secure an early finish in this bout, and our bet is "Total over 2.5" with odds of 1.65.