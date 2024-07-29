RU RU
Dailysports Predictions Israel vs Japan prediction and betting tips - July 30, 2024

Israel vs Japan prediction and betting tips - July 30, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Israel U23 vs Japan U23 prediction Photo: jfa.jp/ Author unknownn
Israel U23 Israel U23
Summer Olympics Yesterday, 15:00 Israel U23 - Japan U23
Finished
0 : 1
International, Nantes, Stade de la Beaujoire
Japan U23 Japan U23
90 + 1’
Mao Hosoya
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.54
As part of the Olympic football tournament, a match between the national teams of Israel and Japan will take place in Nantes on Tuesday, July 30. The game is scheduled to start at 9:00 PM Central European Time. The match prediction has been prepared by Dailysports experts.

Israel

The Israeli team has not impressed in the current Olympics and occupies the last place in their group after two matches. Following a draw with Mali, Israel lost to Paraguay in a thrilling encounter.

There are still chances to advance to the playoffs. For this, they need to beat the unmotivated Japanese team and hope for a favorable outcome in the parallel match.

Japan

The Japanese team is predictably showing good football and, after two matches, has secured the group victory and a place in the playoffs of the Olympic tournament.

The team looked great in both matches, thrashing Paraguay 5-0 and then securing a narrow win over Mali. In the last match of the group stage, the Japanese can afford to play with a semi-reserve lineup.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Encounters

  • Israel has not won in their last eight Olympic matches.
  • Japan has not conceded a goal in the current Olympic Games.
  • The teams have not previously met each other.

Israel vs Japan Prediction

The match promises to be equal and tense, with chances for both teams. For Japan, the result of this game does not hold significant importance, so a high-scoring match is unlikely. I predict a total of fewer than 3 goals.

