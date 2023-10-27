RU RU NG NG
Inter vs Roma prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023

Inter vs Roma prediction
Serie A Italy 29 oct 2023, 13:00 Inter - Roma
Italy, Milano, Giuseppe Meazza
Within the framework of the 10th round of the Italian Serie A there will be a match between Inter and the capital's Roma. The meeting will be held at Giuseppe Meazza on October 29. The game is scheduled to kick off at 18:00 CET.

Inter

Simone Inzaghi's team looks convincing in the new season. Inter is in great shape and leading in Serie A, in the starting nine matches the club got seven victories. Team captain Lautaro Martinez has already scored 11 goals in the current championship and leads the scorer's race.

Inter had time to start in the Champions League with an away game against Real Sociedad. After conceding at the very beginning, the Italians managed to save a draw and win the game at the end of the match. The goal was scored by the same Lautaro. In the second round, the Nerazzurri beat Benfica at home, and in the third round they defeated Austria's Salzburg.

Roma

At the beginning of the new campaign, Roma's results look less successful than in the previous two seasons under Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese has had the worst start to the season in his coaching career, and his Roma are still suffering more on the pitch than playing soccer. But the wards of the Portuguese specialist score in all games without exception.

In recent matches, Roma managed to stabilize the results a bit and climb to the top of the standings. Now the team is already in 7th place.

It is worth noting that in the Europa League "wolves" won all three matches and confidently lead their group.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Inter have a series of five matches without defeat.
  • Roma have five wins in a row.
  • Roma won only one of the last 13 head-to-head matches.

Prediction

Inter is considered the favorite of this match, and Mourinho will not help the guests with tips from the coaching bench. Despite this, I believe that Roma will be able to impose a fight. This will be a match of the most productive teams in Italy at the moment, so I will bet on both goals.

