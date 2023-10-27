West Ham vs Everton prediction and betting tips on October 29, 2023

Prediction on game Win West Ham Odds: 2.14 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The team from the capital of England, West Ham, will struggle with Everton as part of the 10th round of the English Premier League. The battle will take place at London Stadium on October 29 and will start at 14:00 CET.

West Ham



West Ham has already suffered from 3 defeats in the new Premier League draw – those were the confrontations against Manchester City, Aston Villa and Liverpool, which knocked it out of the so-called European zone.

“The Hammers” defeated Sheffield United and achieved a draw in the match with Newcastle between the higher mentioned failures.

They have got 14 points and are now in the 9th place after 9 rounds, which is 5 points behind the 5th position.

Everton



Everton has been struggling to survive, escaping relegation at the end of the season, for several years in a row. The team has not been able to boast of high places in the Premier League for a long time and, speaking about the new tournament, it also aims to maintain its residence in the elite division of the country.

“The Toffees” started the current season in a pretty traditional way. They could not win during 5 matches, but thanks to the successful battles against Bournemouth and Brentford, it evened out the situation a little. Taking into account 9 rounds, Everton is 3 points higher than the relegation zone, in the 16th place of the standings.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• West Ham has scored in 18 matches in a row at the home arena.

• Everton has lost only 1 out of 5 previous away matches.

• The teams have not played a draw with each other since 2020.

Prediction



West Ham looks more confident in the current season and is naturally considered to be the favourite of the following battle. It goes without saying that Sean Dyche’s team lacks stability, so I suggest betting on the team from London.

