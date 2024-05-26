Hartberg vs Austria Vienna prediction and betting tips - May 28, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

The second leg of the final stage playoff for a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League from the Austrian Bundesliga will be held on Tuesday in Hartberg, where the local team, Hartberg, will host Austria Vienna at the Profertil Arena Hartberg. The first match between these teams in the capital ended with a 2-1 victory for Austria Vienna. Here is the match prediction from the Dailysports expert team.

Hartberg

Markus Schopp's team has pleasantly surprised with their performance in the current Austrian Bundesliga season. Hartberg managed to reach the championship group and competed for direct spots in European competitions. Unfortunately, the team lacked the strength to secure third or fourth place.

In 32 matches, Hartberg accumulated 28 points and lost the battle for fourth place to Rapid based on additional indicators. Crucial for Hartberg were home defeats in the final rounds against LASK (1-2) and Salzburg (1-5), while Markus Schopp's charges managed to snatch points in an away match against champions Sturm Graz.

Austria Vienna

In contrast, the "Violets" disappointed, failing to reach the championship group and seeking a chance to play in European competitions through the playoff sieve. Austria Vienna finished eighth in the league, garnering 29 points in 32 matches.

In the first leg of the Conference League playoff, Michael Wimmer's team won 2-1 away against Wolfsberg. The "Violets" scored first in the 8th minute, but the hosts equalized in the middle of the second half. Ultimately, the ticket to the playoff final was decided by Austria Vienna's goal in the 90+4 minute.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

The teams exchanged home victories in the two initial encounters of this season – 3-1 at Austria Vienna's field and 2-1 at Hartberg's.

In all five of their last meetings, the bet on "Total over 2.5" was successful.

Both teams scored in the last three encounters in this rivalry.

Hartberg vs Austria Vienna Prediction

Bookmakers have more faith in Austria Vienna's success, offering odds of 2.08 for their win in regular time. We believe that both teams will score, and our bet here is "Both teams to score" with odds of 1.60.