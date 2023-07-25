Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.77 100% Bonus up to $108 4.35 Bet now

On July 28, Volksparkstadion (Hamburg) will host the match of the 1st round of the German 2. Bundesliga, in which Hamburger will compete with Schalke. The battle will start at 20:30 CET.

Hamburger



The club is a legend of German football, a 6-time champion of the country, which has taken national cups three times. Moreover, “the Dinosaurs” won the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, the UEFA Champion Clubs Cup and even reached the final in the UEFA Cup. And, that is the most important, the team had the unique status of the only one who was not relegated from the Bundesliga. Still, the first relegation took place in 2018. It seemed that the grandee would immediately return, but that did not happen – someone always turned out to be stronger. At first, “the Red Shorts” finished only in the 4th place three times, then, they lost in the play-offs – first to Hertha and, speaking about June, to Stuttgart without a chance – 0-3 and 1-3. However, Tim Walter remains in his position, which he has held since 2021. One can only hope that the overhauled team will be able to finally finish in a pair of leaders.

Schalke



The team begins to turn into a local “football elevator”. Shortly after the vice-championship, which was taken under the rule of Domenico Tedesco, there was a deep decline, which naturally ended in relegation to the 2. Bundesliga. Unlike Hamburger, the team did not linger in it, returning directly from the very first trial, a year ago. Still, it turned out that “the Cobalts” do not coincide with the level of the top division. They were constantly among the outsiders, and despite the change of the coach, the club eventually left the Bundesliga from the penultimate place. At the same time, Thomas Rice retained his position, which he has held since last October. It is reasonable to mention that the squad has changed quite a lot. The management mostly signed up the contracts with free agents, but it also found a couple of millions to buy Schallenberg from Paderborn.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The last time the opponents “crossed their paths” was in 2021 – that battle was also in the German 2. Bundesliga. Then Hamburger won at the home arena and achieved the draw in Gelsenkirchen, but it was Schalke that finally was promoted.

Predictions



Bookmakers give a slight advantage to Hamburger, which plays on the native field. Still, we are waiting for an interesting confrontation, which will bring “total: over 2.5” (odd: 1.77).

