Getafe vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Getafe vs Celta Vigo prediction
LaLiga Spain 11 feb 2024, 08:00 Getafe - Celta Vigo
Spain, Getafe, Coliseum
On Sunday, a plethora of football matches is scheduled, with the La Liga fixtures kicking off with the clash between Getafe and Celta Vigo. Find the prediction for this match on our website.

Getafe

The season has been fairly satisfactory for Getafe, as the team has firmly established itself in the middle of the league table, currently occupying the tenth position with a comfortable 10-point lead over the relegation zone. In the last round, Getafe put on a commendable performance away against the formidable Real Betis, securing a 1-1 draw. Despite only managing one victory in their last six encounters, their gameplay hasn't been entirely lacking. Uruguayans Alvarez and Arambarri will miss the upcoming battle for different reasons.

Celta Vigo

This season, Celta Vigo finds themselves compelled to focus on retaining their top-flight status, currently positioned 16th in the championship, with a mere 3-point cushion above the relegation zone. In the previous round, Celta claimed crucial three points by defeating Osasuna 3-0 away, thereby halting a three-match winless streak. The "Celts" will be without four key players for this impending showdown, as Bamba is on international duty, while Aidoo, Svedberg, and Dotor are sidelined due to injuries.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The first leg encounter was intense, with the score tied 2-2 at halftime, and Getafe reduced to ten men away from home. However, Celta failed to capitalize on their numerical advantage in the second half, resulting in no further goals. Getafe has won six out of eleven home matches this season. Celta Vigo has managed only two away victories in eleven matches, with four draws and five losses.

Getafe vs Celta Vigo Prediction

While the teams displayed high-scoring prowess in their previous encounter, this was an exception considering their history of head-to-head clashes. We do not anticipate a high-scoring affair here and recommend placing a wager on a total of fewer than 2.5 goals.

