Galway United vs Waterford: Who will extend their winning streak?

Galway United vs Waterford: Who will extend their winning streak?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Galway United FC vs Waterford FC prediction Photo: https://x.com/GalwayUnitedFC
Galway United FC
25 july 2025, 14:45
- : -
Ireland, Galway, Eamonn Deacy Park
Waterford FC
In matchday 25 of the Irish Premier Division, Galway United will host Waterford on their home turf. The clash is set for Friday, July 25, with kick-off at 20:45 Central European Time. Here’s our betting preview for this encounter.

Galway United vs Waterford: Match facts and head-to-head

  • Galway United have won just one of their last five matches.
  • Waterford are on a two-match winning run, having failed to win in the three games prior.
  • Galway are unbeaten at home in their last four: three wins and a draw.
  • Waterford have lost their last three away fixtures and haven’t tasted victory on the road in four straight.
  • Waterford have the second-worst defence in the Irish Premier Division, conceding 42 goals.
  • Both sides have kept a clean sheet in just 12% of their matches this season.
  • Waterford lose to nil more often: 32% compared to Galway’s 24%.
  • Waterford edged Galway 1-0 in their previous head-to-head, though United had gone unbeaten in the nine encounters before that.

Galway United vs Waterford: Match preview

Galway United and Waterford are both battling at the lower end of the league table, fighting to stay afloat in the Irish top flight. There’s barely anything between them in the standings.

Galway United have picked up 29 points from 24 rounds, sitting eighth. Their safety cushion above the drop zone is just six points, so the relegation battle is far from over. Last time out, they secured a 2-0 victory in the Irish Cup round of 32. However, in league play, they’re winless in four straight.

Waterford are just a single point ahead of Galway. They too advanced in the Irish Cup last round with a thumping 5-1 win, and in their previous league match they beat Cork City. Before that, Waterford had gone three games without a win. Their gap from relegation is seven points, but with the division’s second-leakiest defence—42 goals conceded—problems persist. If they want to stay up, shoring up the backline is a must.

Probable lineups

  • Galway United: Wotton; Esua, Slevin, Cunningham, Burns; McCarthy, Bolger, Borden, Hurley; Shaw, Walsh
  • Waterford: McMullan; Horton, Leahy, Boyle, Burke; Noonan, McDonald, Glenfield, White; Amond, Lonergan

Prediction

Waterford have struggled defensively and on the road. Galway United won the most recent meeting and generally look solid against this opponent. I’m backing the hosts to win at odds of 1.81.

