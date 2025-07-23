RU RU ES ES FR FR
Fiorentina vs Carrarese: prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 25, 2025

Álvaro Hernández
Fiorentina vs Carrarese prediction Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images
25 july 2025, 14:00
- : -
International,
Review Prediction
On July 25 at 20:00 Central European Time, Fiorentina will kick off their preseason preparations with a friendly against Carrarese, a Serie B side.

Match preview

Fiorentina, fresh off a thrilling end to the 2024/25 season (battling Lazio and Milan for sixth, and reaching the Conference League semi-finals), are recharged and ready for the 2025/26 campaign with a revamped squad.

During the summer, the Viola finalized the signings of Fagioli from Juventus, Gosens from Union, and Albert Gudmundsson from Genoa. In addition, they've bolstered their ranks with the legendary Edin Džeko, Empoli midfielder Jacopo Fazzini, and secured defender Mattia Viti on loan. Fiorentina have had a strong transfer window and look set for their first test against a mid-table Serie B side.

Carrarese finished last season in 12th place in Serie B, seven points shy of Palermo, who clinched a playoff spot for Serie A.

Owned by Gianluigi Buffon, Carrarese earned promotion to Serie B in the 2023/24 season after 77 long years in the lower tiers of Italian football, and managed to stay up for another campaign. The team looks promising and is preparing to make a mark in the coming season.

Probable lineups

Fiorentina: de Gea, Comuzzo, Mari, Ranieri, Dodô, Gosens, Mandragora, Richardson, Fagioli, Kean, Džeko

Carrarese: Fiorillo, Julian, Guarino, Imperiale, Bua, Schiavi, Dzuelli, Belloni, Cherubini, Finotto, Shpendi

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This is the first-ever meeting between these teams
  • Four of Fiorentina's last five matches have seen at least three goals scored
  • Carrarese have conceded in five consecutive matches

Prediction

Carrarese rarely face opponents of this caliber, which will have a direct impact on the match. In my view, Fiorentina will confidently dominate, launch plenty of attacks, and find the back of the net more than once. My prediction: total over (3) at 1.81

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
