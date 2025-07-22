Girona vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.77 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the most intriguing preseason friendlies in Spain takes place on Wednesday as Girona faces Espanyol. I recommend betting on goals in this clash, with an attractive odds offering.

Match preview

Girona wrapped up last season with mixed results, alternating convincing victories with notable setbacks. In their first friendly of the summer, the Gironistes displayed impressive attacking form, thrashing Olot 5-0. Before that, they claimed wins over Valladolid and Mallorca.

However, their defense has looked vulnerable, as evidenced by a heavy 0-4 defeat to Atletico Madrid and conceding three goals against Real Sociedad (2-3). The coaching staff will likely continue searching for the right balance—while their aggressive wing play is effective, it can leave central areas exposed. Still, Michel’s side is capable of setting a high tempo and quickly adapting to the opponent's style.

Espanyol has shown a fairly stable and organized game compared to their rivals. A 4-1 win over Peralada in their first preseason friendly highlighted the efficiency of their attacking line. The team strives to control the tempo, avoiding unnecessary fuss—something already evident in matches against Celta, Getafe, and even Barcelona, despite that defeat.

At the same time, Espanyol can struggle in transitions against teams that prefer high pressing. Issues in games against Betis and Leganes showed that the defense doesn't always adapt quickly to tactical shifts. This could be a key vulnerability against Girona.

Probable lineups

Girona: Gazzaniga — Miguel, Eric Garcia, Arnau, Blind — Aleix Garcia, Martinez, Yangel Herrera — Savio, Dovbyk, Tsygankov

Gazzaniga — Miguel, Eric Garcia, Arnau, Blind — Aleix Garcia, Martinez, Yangel Herrera — Savio, Dovbyk, Tsygankov Espanyol: Pacheco — Oscar Gil, Calero, Gomez, Brian Olivan — Joselu, Vinicius Souza, Esposito — Puado, Martin Braithwaite, Melamed

Match facts and head-to-head

Girona has not lost to Espanyol since April 2019, winning 4 of their last 7 head-to-head encounters

Both teams played their recent friendlies at a high level, combining for 9 goals in two matches.

In three of the last four meetings between these sides, the "Both teams to score" bet was a winner

Prediction

Girona is in good attacking form and will likely try to seize the initiative from the outset. Espanyol, meanwhile, is strong in positional defense and can capitalize on quick counterattacks. Given both teams’ form and head-to-head statistics, a high-scoring draw—1-1 or 2-2—looks the most probable outcome. Both teams to score is the optimal bet here.