Valencia vs Leganes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025

Valencia vs Leganes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025

Raphael Durand
Valencia vs Leganes prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Valencia
23 july 2025, 14:00
- : -
International,
Leganes
Review H2H Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.8
The friendly between Valencia and Leganes will take place on July 23, 2025, at 21:00 on neutral ground in Spain. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

Los Che come into this match after a mixed run of results. In their last five official games, they've managed just one win—against Getafe (3-1)—along with three defeats and a single draw. Most notably, Valencia have struggled up front: they failed to score against both Alaves and Athletic.

On the other hand, the coaching staff has been actively experimenting with the lineup, especially in friendlies, which could explain the inconsistency. It's important to note that Valencia look much more confident at home, and have held the upper hand in recent head-to-heads with Leganes.

Leganes ended their La Liga campaign on a high: three wins in their last four matches, including a convincing 3-0 triumph over Valladolid in the final round. The team makes excellent use of the flanks and transitions quickly from defense to attack, as they showcased in a 2-1 friendly win over Louisville.

Despite limited resources, Leganes demonstrate a resilient style and are comfortable playing as the underdog. It's clear that against an inconsistent Valencia, they’ll look to play disciplined football and capitalize on their chances, especially after the break.

Probable lineups

  • Valencia: Giorgi Mamardashvili – César Tárrega, José Luis Gayà, Dimitri Foulquier, Cristhian Mosquera – Javi Guerra, Pepelu, André Almeida – Diego López, Hugo Duro, Luis Rioja
  • Leganes: Marko Dmitrović – Javi Hernández Carrera, Matija Nastasić, Adrià Altimira, Jorge Sáenz – Juan Cruz, Seydouba Cissé, Renato Tapia – Dani Raba, Diego García, Munir El Haddadi

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The match will take place on a neutral ground, eliminating Valencia's home advantage
  • In the last six head-to-head encounters, each team has won once
  • In three of Leganes' last five games, no more than two goals were scored in total.

Prediction

Valencia’s form raises plenty of questions, especially in attack, where they’ve struggled even against mid-table teams. Leganes, by contrast, look more organized and could take advantage of their opponent’s rotation and mistakes. Considering the head-to-head stats and recent momentum, the most likely outcome is 'Total Under 2.5 Goals'

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.8
